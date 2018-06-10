'There's never been a buzz like this around the county. It's just unreal'

CARLOW’S FOOTBALLERS HAVEN’T contested a Leinster final since 1944. Today, they’ll go up against neighbours Laois in an attempt to get there.

The prospect of a Leinster final seemed a ridiculous thought only a few years ago, as former player Mark Carpenter recalls:

“We’d go into matches years ago and we’d be saying if we could keep it within 10 points we’d be lucky, against the likes of Kildare or Laois. Now we’re going in and saying these lads have a chance of a Leinster final.”

Driving through the county, there are flags and bunting draped over shops and houses like never before. A huge number of Carlow fans will head to GAA HQ today for what they hope will be a historic day for the county.

