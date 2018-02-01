  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 1 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Court overturns life bans handed down to 28 Russian Olympians

Another 11 athletes have had their bans reduced.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 8:57 AM
2 hours ago 3,989 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3827611
Cas made their ruling this morning.
Image: Gouhier-Zabulon
Cas made their ruling this morning.
Cas made their ruling this morning.
Image: Gouhier-Zabulon

28 OF THE 43 Russian Olympians accused of doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics have had their life bans overturned.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) took the decision this morning, ruling that there was ”insufficient evidence” that the athletes had benefited from a system of state-sponsored doping in Sochi.

The timing of the ruling could allow some of the athletes to compete in this month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Part of the Cas judgement read:

In 28 cases, the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was committed by the athletes concerned.”

Cas also found that, in the case of 11 athletes whose appeals have been partially upheld, the evidence “was sufficient to establish an anti-doping rule violation” had taken place but, instead of serving a life ban, these athletes would be “declared ineligible” for this year’s Games.

The cases of a further three Russian Olympians — Olga Zaytseva, Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova — have been “suspended” while the 43rd, Bobsleigher Maxim Belugin, did not lodge an appeal with Cas.

Russia remains banned from entering a team in Pyeongchang by the International Olympic Committee, but the IOC has cleared nearly 170 Russian nationals to compete as neutrals.

Additional reporting via AFP

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham suspend head of transfers pending investigation into alleged criticism of African players
West Ham suspend head of transfers pending investigation into alleged criticism of African players
Spurs game not for Alexis Sanchez – Mourinho
'He's an example to every player at this football club'
ARSENAL
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Massive boost for Arsenal as Ozil reportedly agrees new £350k-a-week deal
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
FRANCE
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy
FOOTBALL
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal despite comical complications
IRELAND
James Ryan is 'an unbelievable player' says Ireland lock Devin Toner
James Ryan is 'an unbelievable player' says Ireland lock Devin Toner
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie