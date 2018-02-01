Court overturns life bans handed down to 28 Russian Olympians

28 OF THE 43 Russian Olympians accused of doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics have had their life bans overturned.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) took the decision this morning, ruling that there was ”insufficient evidence” that the athletes had benefited from a system of state-sponsored doping in Sochi.

The timing of the ruling could allow some of the athletes to compete in this month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Part of the Cas judgement read:

In 28 cases, the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was committed by the athletes concerned.”

Cas also found that, in the case of 11 athletes whose appeals have been partially upheld, the evidence “was sufficient to establish an anti-doping rule violation” had taken place but, instead of serving a life ban, these athletes would be “declared ineligible” for this year’s Games.

The cases of a further three Russian Olympians — Olga Zaytseva, Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova — have been “suspended” while the 43rd, Bobsleigher Maxim Belugin, did not lodge an appeal with Cas.

Russia remains banned from entering a team in Pyeongchang by the International Olympic Committee, but the IOC has cleared nearly 170 Russian nationals to compete as neutrals.

Additional reporting via AFP

