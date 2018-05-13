  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'

Antonio Conte is demanding more from his players after Chelsea slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Newcastle.

By AFP Sunday 13 May 2018, 8:16 PM
55 minutes ago 1,301 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4010802
Image: Owen Humphreys
Image: Owen Humphreys

ANTONIO CONTE CLAIMS Chelsea have no chance of an FA Cup final victory over Manchester United unless they improve quickly after questioning the desire of his players.

The Italian has demanded a vast improvement after a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday ended a disappointing Premier League season which has seen last year’s title winners fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Conte’s side have a chance to atone for a below-par fifth-place finish — which condemned them to a place in next season’s Europa League — when they face United at Wembley on 19 May.

In what is widely expected to be Conte’s last game in charge as Chelsea come up against former manager Jose Mourinho, the 48-year-old acknowledged his side need to up their levels in all departments to have any hope of clinching the trophy for the first time since 2012.

“We wanted to end the season in the best possible way, but we can do better than this,” he said.

“For that, I’m the first to answer for this bad game. Newcastle showed greater desire and fight, and if we play like this in the FA Cup final we don’t have a chance.

“We have six days to change our approach, our desire, our will to fight because we can do much better.”

Conte contradicted reports the Cup final will bring the curtain down on his two-year reign.

He has 12 months left on his current contract, and when questioned about his future, the former Italy coach added: “I have a contract, I’m committed and the club know very well the situation.

“Will Saturday be my last match? No, I don’t think it will be. The most important thing is the club, not speculation about me.”

Chelsea needed a victory at Newcastle to have any chance of fulfilling their slim hopes of a top four finish, but they were well below par and ended with 23 fewer points than their title-winning campaign 12 months ago.

“To finish fifth is a big disappointment. How damaging is it not to be in the Champions League? You’ll have to ask the club about that,” Conte added.

Newcastle sealed an impressive 10th-place finish on their return to the top-flight thanks to two second-half goals from Ayoze Perez after Dwight Gayle opened the scoring before the interval.

Question marks also remain over the future of Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, who is set for key talks with the club’s owner Mike Ashley in the next week to discuss his potential summer transfer budget as he looks to build on an encouraging campaign.

“That reception I received from our supporters at the end makes me really proud,” admitted Benitez, who was serenaded by 50,000 fans at the final whistle demanding he remains in charge.

The Champions League-winning former Liverpool manager ranks his achievement in guiding Newcastle to a top half finish among the highlights of his glittering coaching career.

With a year remaining on his contract, Benitez added: “Maybe this achievement could be close to the top trophies that I’ve won.

“If we want to achieve something, then we have to understand what we need to achieve that. We have to sit down talk and see where we are.

“We have to be sure we do the right things. The fans have ambitions, we have ambitions and we need to know if everyone has the same feeling.

“We’re still talking and we will see what happens.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You need to be brave and take risks’: Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition

Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
FOOTBALL
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'I'm sad, at some stage it has to end' - Wenger emotional at Arsenal departure after 22 years
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Arsene Wenger bows out with first away win of 2018

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie