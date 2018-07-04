This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sale pull off Ashton signing after early release from Toulon for family reasons

The prolific try-scorer’s return to the Premiership opens up a route back into the England fold.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 4:37 PM
44 minutes ago 1,327 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4108588
Ashton enjoyed a brilliant season in France last term but has cut his stay short.
Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ashton enjoyed a brilliant season in France last term but has cut his stay short.
Ashton enjoyed a brilliant season in France last term but has cut his stay short.
Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images

CHRIS ASHTON HAS signed for Sale in a hammerblow for Toulon, where the free-running wing/fullback enjoyed an outstanding season last year.

Toulon released Ashton from the final two years of his contract at his own request, citing family reasons.

The decision freed the former Northampton and Saracens back Ashton to return to the Premiership, and therefore potentially open up a route back to England selection.

Toulon said Ashton was “no longer in a psychological condition to remain in France, and therefore with Toulon, because of important family problems”.

Ashton, 31, joined Toulon last year and enjoyed an outstanding first season in the Top 14, setting a new try-scoring record of 24 in 23 games.

The move, however, precluded him from England selection and there had been speculation in recent weeks that the prospect of an international recall might tempt him to return to the Premiership.

Ashton, who has 39 caps, had previously been out of favour with England coach Eddie Jones.

The Toulon statement added: “Toulon wishes Chris Ashton good luck in pursuing his sporting career.”

Sale released a statement soon after news of Ashton’s release confirming they had completed a deal with the player.

The move takes Ashton back to his native north-west, where he began his professional sporting career in rugby league with Wigan.

Ashton said: “This really feels like going home. I’ve always thought, in the back of my mind, that I’d return to the north to play rugby and I’m delighted to be joining Sale Sharks.”

Ashton made no mention of any international ambitions in the statement, focusing on his commitment to the Sharks.

He said: “In Toulon, I’ve added to the experience I gained at Saracens. There are many players at Sale Sharks with whom I’m looking forward to playing.

“I’m not coming to rest on my laurels. I feel I’ve got a lot of rugby left in me and would like to make an impact and help to take the club back to their winning ways of 2006.”

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

All Black captain Read to return for Crusaders after back surgery

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
ENGLAND
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
Arsenal complete signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Papastathopoulos
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie