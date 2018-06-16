This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark

The Tottenham star produced the assist for the match-winning goal today.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,881 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4075042

FOR 58 MINUTES of today’s Group C match in Saransk, Peru looked the far superior team and Christian Eriksen was having a quiet game.

However, everything changed in an instant just before the hour mark.

The Tottenham star was rarely afforded any space to exploit — something he does marvelously well as Ireland discovered back in November — but the one chance he got this afternoon, Eriksen made it count.

The 26-year-old broke forward on the counter-attack and played the perfect through ball to Yussuf Poulsen, and the RB Leipzig star made no mistake with the finish.

This is what makes Eriksen such a special player. He is the one individual that Peru will have obsessed over ahead of today’s game. Boss Ricardo Gareca will have warned his team not to give the former Ajax player even a split second on the ball.

And for the most part, the South Americans did a great job of keeping the star on the periphery of the game, yet the one moment they let their guard down, Eriksen delivered.

The attacking midfielder was arguably the one world-class player on show in the game and undoubtedly the difference between the two teams.

What separates him from the average player is his decision-making and composure at key moments.

While Tottenham had a season that was slightly disappointing given the progress they had previously made, Eriksen still deservedly made the PFA Team of the Year.

He had 10 assists and 10 goals in the Premier League in the 2017-18 campaign. Before that, he had the second highest number of assists in the English top flight two seasons on the bounce.

Without the Dane’s contribution, it seems unlikely that Harry Kane would have scored nearly as many goals as he has in recent seasons.

At international level, Eriksen is similarly influential, as he has been involved in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for Denmark — 12 scored and five assisted (per the BBC).

And today, he proved his class again, taking the one clear chance he got to open up the opposition defence.

Peru, by contrast, were conspicuously lacking an attacker with the calmness of Eriksen.

They had more possession than Denmark and a higher number of shots on target. They also had better chances, but too often, lacked the composure to capitalise — most noticeably, when Christian Cueva woefully blazed a first-half penalty over the bar.

A closer look at the Peru team perhaps reveals the reason for their shortcomings. Their starting XI consisted of players plying their trade in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, USA, Holland and Denmark — decent leagues but outside of the elite level. Their attack featured a 33-year-old Jefferson Farfán of Lokomotiv Moscow and Andre Carrillo, who has scored a total of one goal in the Premier League for Watford this season, while his performances with the Hornets haing drawn criticism in some quarters.

Eriksen, by contrast, has starred in the Premier League for several seasons now, and has plenty of Champions League experience to boot.

Such fine lines are what make the difference at this level — so while Peru may have been the better team today, it was a moment of individual brilliance that proved to be their undoing.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Gundogan’s car vandalised following meeting with Turkish president>

Europa League play-offs in Irish football ‘is something that we will be encouraging’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
IRELAND
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark
Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland's conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win
Gundogan's car vandalised following meeting with Turkish president

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie