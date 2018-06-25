Galway midfielder an injury doubt ahead of Super 8s after suffering suspected broken wrist

CONNACHT CHAMPIONS GALWAY may have to plan without one of their emerging players for the start of the Super 8s after Ciaran Duggan suffered a suspected broken wrist in a club game over the weekend.

Duggan was in action for his club Annaghdown against Killannin in the Galway senior football championship in Pearse Stadium on Saturday night with the teams finishing level, 2-10 to 1-13, in their group stage game.

The injury suffered by Duggan would be a major setback for a player who has made a real breakthrough this season, if it halts his involvement with Galway.

Senior football championship Result:

Annaghdown 2-10 Killannin 1-13



The spoils are shared in Pearse Stadium but the big talking point is Ciaran Duggan injured wrist. Two draws for Killannin in a row while Annaghdown have 3 points out of 4 and top the group. — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) June 23, 2018 Source: Galway Bay FM Sport /Twitter

The 27-year-old made his senior championship debut for Galway against Mayo in Castlebar in May and claimed the man-of-the-match award, notching two points from play as Kevin Walsh’s side triumphed.

Source: RTÉ Player

Duggan had emerged during the league for Galway on the back of a run with Annaghdown to last year’s county senior semi-final where they lost out narrowly to eventual All-Ireland club champions Corofin.

Galway won back the Connacht senior crown last Sunday week against Roscommon with Duggan coming off the bench in the second half of the tie at Dr Hyde Park.

The Super 8s is next up for Galway with their opening Group 1 game against Kerry in Croke Park on 14/15 July, followed by an away trip to Fermanagh/Round 3 winner on 21/22 July and a home game in Pearse Stadium against Laois/Round 3 winner on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!