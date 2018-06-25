This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 25 June, 2018
Galway midfielder an injury doubt ahead of Super 8s after suffering suspected broken wrist

Ciaran Duggan suffered a suspected broken wrist at the weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 25 Jun 2018, 11:58 AM
57 minutes ago 1,733 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4090192
Ciaran Duggan was man-of-the-match for Galway against Mayo.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Ciaran Duggan was man-of-the-match for Galway against Mayo.
Ciaran Duggan was man-of-the-match for Galway against Mayo.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

CONNACHT CHAMPIONS GALWAY may have to plan without one of their emerging players for the start of the Super 8s after Ciaran Duggan suffered a suspected broken wrist in a club game over the weekend.

Duggan was in action for his club Annaghdown against Killannin in the Galway senior football championship in Pearse Stadium on Saturday night with the teams finishing level, 2-10 to 1-13, in their group stage game.

The injury suffered by Duggan would be a major setback for a player who has made a real breakthrough this season, if it halts his involvement with Galway.

The 27-year-old made his senior championship debut for Galway against Mayo in Castlebar in May and claimed the man-of-the-match award, notching two points from play as Kevin Walsh’s side triumphed.

original Source: RTÉ Player

Duggan had emerged during the league for Galway on the back of a run with Annaghdown to last year’s county senior semi-final where they lost out narrowly to eventual All-Ireland club champions Corofin.

Galway won back the Connacht senior crown last Sunday week against Roscommon with Duggan coming off the bench in the second half of the tie at Dr Hyde Park.

The Super 8s is next up for Galway with their opening Group 1 game against Kerry in Croke Park on 14/15 July, followed by an away trip to Fermanagh/Round 3 winner on 21/22 July and a home game in Pearse Stadium against Laois/Round 3 winner on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

