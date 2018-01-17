Last year's Cork minor captain hits key goal as Coláiste Choilm book Munster semi-final place

Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig (Cork) 2-12

Hamilton HS, Bandon (Cork) 2-8

Denis Hurley reports from Brinny

COLÁISTE CHOILM NEEDED a late surge at Brinny this afternoon to see themselves past Hamilton HS Bandon and into the semi-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster PPS U18½AFC).

In a game where the upper hand was exchanged on more than a few occasions, Hamilton had seen a three-point lead become a three-point deficit before Tomás Sheehan’s point was followed by a goal from wing-back Seán Barry to put them 2-7 to 1-9 in front in the 51st minute.

Almost immediately, Coláiste Choilm were level as Colm O’Callaghan’s driving run drew a foul, with Jack Murphy – who finished with six points – converting the free. From the restart, the Ballincollig school won possession again and O’Callaghan cut through the cover before firing high to the net.

A good Fionn Herlihy point gave Hamilton hope, but it was the Bandon school’s last score as Murphy and O’Callaghan were on hand to augment the Coláiste Choilm lead late on, setting up a semi-final meeting with Tralee CBS.

The first half was characterised by distinct periods of dominance as the momentum transitioned from one team to the other, while there were a number of goal opportunities but only one was taken.

That was in the 20th minute as Herlihy did well to hold off a challenge after good work from corner-back Cullen Barry, the goal making it 1-2 to 0-4 after Coláiste Choilm had impressed early on.

Further points from Cathal Manning, Sheehan and Conor Calnan opened up a four-point advantage, but Coláiste Choilm finished the half with scores from Jack Murphy and Ross O’Donovan to leave it 1-5 to half-time.

Herlihy had the second half’s opening score for Hammies, but Cian Rickard levelled as he sent a low ground shot to the net and they looked to have opened up daylight as Evan Cooke, Dylan Scott and Murphy sent them three clear.

Hamilton responded well, but it was to be Coláiste Choilm’s day.

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: Jack Murphy 0-6 (0-4f), Colm O’Callaghan 1-1, Cian Rickard 1-0, Dylan Scott 0-2, James O’Sullivan, Ross O’Donovan, Evan Cooke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Hamilton HS Bandon: Fionn Herlihy 1-2, Seán Barry 1-0, Tomás Sheehan, Cathal Manning (0-1f) 0-2 each, Conor Calnan, Darragh O’Shea 0-1 each.

Coláiste Choilm (Ballincollig)

1. Adam O’Riordan (Éire Óg)

2. Barry Sorenson (Ballincollig)

3. Seán Walsh (Ballincollig)

4. Shane Dwane (St Finbarr’s)

5. Killian Sheehan (Éire Óg)

6. Fintan Denny (Ballincollig)

7. Evan Dodd (Canovee)

8. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig)

9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

12. Ross O’Donovan (Ballincollig)

11. James O’Sullivan (Éire Óg)

10. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)

13. Dylan Scott (Inniscarra)

14. Jack Murphy (Éire Óg)

15. Cian Rickard (Éire Óg)

Sub

25. Kieran Walsh (Canovee) for Sheehan (41)

Hamilton HS (Bandon)

1. Cathal O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers)

2. Paul Lang (Bandon)

3. Cathal Mangan (Ahán Gaels)

4. Cullen Barry (Sam Maguires)

5. Seán Barry (Valley Rovers)

6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

7. Adam Kenneally (Valley Rovers)

8. Gearóid O’Donovan (Newcestown)

9. Tomás Sheehan (Kilbrittain)

10. Conor Calnan (Bandon)

11. Philip Wall (Kilbrittain)

12. Darragh O’Shea (Valley Rovers)

13. Cathal Manning (Valley Rovers)

14. Fionn Herlihy (Sam Maguires)

15. Bertie Butler (Kilbrittain)

Subs

19. Aaron O’Leary (Valley Rovers) for Calnan (48)

23. Tim Twohig (Bandon) for Seán Barry (51, injured)

18. Eoghan Collins (Newcestown) for Sheehan (53, black card)

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease)

