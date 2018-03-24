  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Goalkeeper Colin Doyle starts for Bradford just 20 hours after playing in Turkey 4,000km away

The 32-year-old played 90 minutes during a 1-0 friendly defeat to Turkey last night.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 2:39 PM
57 minutes ago 1,890 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3922260

Turkey vs Ireland: Friendly match Doyle pictured during yesterday's friendly with Turkey. Source: Getty Images

COLIN DOYLE MADE just his second appearance for Ireland during yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away to Turkey at the New Antalya Stadium, over a decade apart from his debut in 2007.

But the 32-year-old will make his second appearance in less than 24 hours later today, as Bradford City take on Gillingham at 3.00pm with Doyle between the sticks for the League One clash.

Mehmet Topal’s strike seven minutes after half-time was enough to earn Turkey a 1-0 win on a disappointing night for Martin O’Neill’s men, in a game which offered some positives including first senior starts for both Declan Rice and Sean Maguire.

Doyle made his own debut for Ireland over 10 years ago against Ecuador, but struggled for selection under the tenure of Giovanni Trapattoni.

Manager O’Neill selected the player ahead of Manchester United’s Kieran O’Hara, with Doyle making a number of saves before conceding from Turkish skipper Topal’s volley inside the box.

His club currently sit 11th in League One ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Gillingham.

Doyle played another 90 minutes last Monday night during a 2-0 defeat away to Doncaster Rovers, meaning the goalkeeper will have played three games in six days by this evening.

Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

