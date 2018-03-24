Goalkeeper Colin Doyle starts for Bradford just 20 hours after playing in Turkey 4,000km away

Doyle pictured during yesterday's friendly with Turkey. Source: Getty Images

COLIN DOYLE MADE just his second appearance for Ireland during yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away to Turkey at the New Antalya Stadium, over a decade apart from his debut in 2007.

But the 32-year-old will make his second appearance in less than 24 hours later today, as Bradford City take on Gillingham at 3.00pm with Doyle between the sticks for the League One clash.

Mehmet Topal’s strike seven minutes after half-time was enough to earn Turkey a 1-0 win on a disappointing night for Martin O’Neill’s men, in a game which offered some positives including first senior starts for both Declan Rice and Sean Maguire.

💪 He played a full game for the Republic of Ireland in Turkey last night and it has taken two flights for him to get here but it hasn't stopped Colin Doyle being in the starting line-up for the Bantams this afternoon. ✈️🇹🇷➡️🇮🇪➡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Doyle made his own debut for Ireland over 10 years ago against Ecuador, but struggled for selection under the tenure of Giovanni Trapattoni.

Manager O’Neill selected the player ahead of Manchester United’s Kieran O’Hara, with Doyle making a number of saves before conceding from Turkish skipper Topal’s volley inside the box.

His club currently sit 11th in League One ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Gillingham.

Doyle played another 90 minutes last Monday night during a 2-0 defeat away to Doncaster Rovers, meaning the goalkeeper will have played three games in six days by this evening.

