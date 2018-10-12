This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Glamour aplenty in the Challenge Cup, but Connacht best served pushing hard in Pro14

The 2016 Pro12 champions sorely needed the Challenge Cup last season. With renewed confidence this time around, they are well equipped to compete for a top-three place in their conference.

By Sean Farrell Friday 12 Oct 2018, 5:30 AM
48 minutes ago 232 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4280251
James Connolly in training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
James Connolly in training this week.
James Connolly in training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THIS TIME LAST season, Connacht were preparing to open their Challenge Cup campaign. And they badly needed it.

A trip to the mountains to meet, and comprehensively beat, Oyonnax was just what the doctor ordered for then coach Kieran Keane, not long removed from queries as to whether he was ‘fit to spit’.

Entering Europe on the back of defeats to Dragons, Cardiff, Scarlets and Ulster (one win from six all told), they found form on their visit to the Alps and in a home win over Worcester and duly enjoyed the bounce on their return to the bread and butter.

Suddenly, there was a look of momentum to their list of results as they beat Munster and Cheetahs while turning a dismal 1-5 record to 5-10.

That pattern would repeat itself to some extent throughout the campaign: the December back-to-back cruise against Brive was followed by a win over Ulster and a close-run thing at the RDS.

After the pool stage came to a close, the westerners claimed a February victory over Ospreys.

The change of pace, or maybe the reduced burden, of a new competition can be an incredibly welcome relief. But right now, Connacht have no need to chase results to pad out their collection of Ws.

In the long run, a physical relief for the western province front-liners could have greater benefits than simply a mental one.

Matt Healy Matt Healy, with Bundee Aki in support, helped make for a comfortable pool win over Brive. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

So far, Andy Friend’s influence has been felt in only positive ways on Connacht. Though Keane did plenty right during his one year in charge, public statements like explaining away defeat to Zebre as “a head-scratcher” or declaring “you can’t coach courage” after a win over Cheetahs didn’t exactly send confidence sky-rocketing.

Under Friend, Connacht are a side brimming with purpose again, running Glasgow close on opening day, showing their full array of talent to beat Scarlets and shedding the weight of history by beating Ulster in Belfast.

They sit fifth in Pro14 Conference A, three points off second-place Ospreys. Short-term: Allen Clarke’s team, who Connacht travel to face on before the end of the month, should be the primary target. Long-term: this team is capable of qualifying for the Heineken Champions Cup through their Pro14 form.

Obviously, there is a route to the Champions Cup that goes through this competition too. And the presence this year of marquee clubs like Clermont Auvergne, Northampton Saints, Stade Francais and La Rochelle makes it doubly tempting to pursue that route in the hope of claiming big scalps and, potentially, big gates along the way.

Luke Carty Luke Carty, whose older brother Jack has been in terrific form this season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Yet big games, ones not overshadowed by the larger competition, can also be set up with a focus on league form. Connacht’s passionate supporters won’t find it hard to muster themselves into the spirit of 2016 if a playoff place comes their way.

Last season, Bundee Aki played five pool matches in the Challenge Cup. He is well capable of doing that and more again, but are Connacht better off spreading his talent and energy away from the league?

Friend’s team selection today will be revealing. It would be terrific to see Bordeaux met with a mixture of new combinations, players low on minutes and with an eye on investing in men such as Cillian Gallagher, Peter Claffey and James Connolly, or young backs in the mould of Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Joyce and Luke Carty. 

Unleashing them all at once would be counter-productive, of course. But if the French rivals in Pool 3 are intent on focusing their resources on the Top 14, then Connacht have plenty of wiggle room to experiment in Europe and ensure they are nicely rested and reloaded when the Pro14 returns.

Because big games are coming. Immediately after EPCR rounds one and two, Friend’s men face Ospreys (a), Dragons (h) and a trip to face the Kings and Cheetahs in South Africa.

On the evidence of Connacht’s season so far, these are four eminently winnable fixtures — two of them against conference A rivals — before the December back-to-backs roll around.

And the next round of inter-provincial derbies won’t be long after that. They are the games that will define Connacht’s campaign.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Former Aston Villa owner Doug Ellis dies aged 94
    Former Aston Villa owner Doug Ellis dies aged 94
    'It was a risk going down there because if it didn't work out, where would I have gone from there?'
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie