Saturday 24 March, 2018
'We capitulated in a couple of areas': Connacht suffer another damaging late defeat

Watch the highlights as Kieran Keane’s men lost to Edinburgh in Galway last night.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,482 Views 2 Comments
Connacht suffered their second consecutive loss last night.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANOTHER DAMAGING LATE defeat means Connacht’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup are now likely to rest on a play-off tie, as Kieran Keane’s side went down to Edinburgh last night.

The Scottish side maintained their excellent winning run when Duncan Weir came off the bench to score 13 points in the final 10 points, securing a 29-22 victory for Edinburgh in Galway.

It was another massive blow for the western province who remain in fifth place in Conference A, eight points behind Cardiff Blues.

Speaking after the game, Keane said: “We gave them easy access back into the game.

“Edinburgh are a tough side and a form side, but I thought we controlled everything relatively well and had our noses in front, but the pressure told and we capitulated in a couple of areas.”

Connacht welcome Gloucester to the Sportsground next weekend for their Challenge Cup quarter-final before concluding their Pro14 campaign with games against Ospreys, Glasgow and Leinster.

Catch the highlights from last night’s game below:

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

