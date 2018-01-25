  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 25 January, 2018
Connacht, Leinster and Munster quarter-final dates and times confirmed

Munster and Connacht play on the Saturday, with Leinster on the Sunday.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 2:16 PM
7 hours ago 10,485 Views 26 Comments
EPCR HAS CONFIRMED the dates, kick-off times and broadcasting details for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Connacht will face Gloucester in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday 31 March, with a 1pm kick-off.

The game at the Sportsground will be shown live by BT Sport.

Bundee Aki celebrates scoring a try Connacht play on the Saturday. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Munster take on Toulon in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday 31 March, with the Thomond Park contest set for a 3.15pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

And Leinster will clash with Saracens in their Champions Cup quarter-final the following day, Sunday 1 April, with a 3.30pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium, as BT Sport broadcast the game live.

Scarlets’ home quarter-final against La Rochelle will take place on the Friday evening, 30 March, at 5.30pm and will be shown by BT Sport.

Clermont’s home tie against Racing 92 kicks off at 1pm Irish time on the Sunday, with Sky Sports screening the game.

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Friday 30 March
Scarlets v La Rochelle, Parc y Scarlets (5.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 31 March
Munster Rugby v RC Toulon, Thomond Park (3.15pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 1 April
Clermont v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (1pm Irish time) Sky Sports
Leinster v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (3.30pm) BT Sport

Challenge Cup quarter-finals:

Friday 30 March
Pau v Stade Français, Stade du Hameau (8pm Irish time) BT Sport
Newcastle Falcons v Brive, Kingston Park (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 31 March
Connacht v Gloucester Rugby, The Sportsground (1pm) BT Sport
Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield (5.45pm) Sky Sports

