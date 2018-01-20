  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adeolokun hat-trick helps Connacht secure home quarter-final in style

The hosts ran in eight tries as they steamrolled past hapless Oyonnax in Galway.

By John Fallon Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 4:29 PM
5 hours ago 7,583 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808264
The province will have home advantage in the last eight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
The province will have home advantage in the last eight.
The province will have home advantage in the last eight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Connacht 50

Oyonnax 14

CONNACHT WRAPPED UP a home quarter-final in the Challenge Cup with a facile win at the Sportsground this afternoon.

Kieran Keane’s side had the bonus-point in the bag by the end of the opening quarter after Niyi Adeolokun gave them a perfect start with two tries in the opening three minutes as Connacht cut Oyonnax to shreds from the outset.

Bundee Aki got the third try after being put through by his Ireland team-mate Kieran Marmion.

Puma Alex Muller pulled back a try for Oy0nnax but the response from Connacht was excellent with Tiernan O’Halloran securing the bonus-point after less than 20 minutes.

Adeolokun completed his hat-trick just before the half hour mark and then Matt Healy, the latest Connacht player to hit the 100 appearances mark, raced through to score in the left corner.

Oyonnax winger Daniel Ikpefan pulled back a try before the break to leave it 36-14 at the interval.

Both sides emptied their benches after the restart and the game became more disjointed.

Niyi Adeolokun scores his third try Adeolokun scored three times as Connacht ran riot. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

But Connacht eventually increased their lead when Tom Farrell got through for their second try with O’Halloran, having taken over the kicking duties from the injured Craig Ronaldson, adding the extras after 67 minutes on a day when Connacht started with 10 full internationals.

Connacht hit the half century with a penalty try four minutes from time to complete the rout as they advanced to the quarter-finals in style.

Connacht scorers:

Tries: Niyi Adeolokun (3), Bundee Aki, Tiernan O’Halloran, Matt Healy, Tom Farrell, penalty try
Conversions: Craig Ronaldson [2 from 3], Tiernan O’Halloran [2 from 3]

Oyonnax scorers:

Tries: Axel Muller, Daniel Ikpefan
Conversions: Anthony Fuertes [1 from 1], James Hall [1 from 1]

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun (Cillian Gallagher ’73), Eoin Griffin, Bundee Aki (Tom Farrell ’48), Matt Healy; Craig Ronaldson (Cian Kelleher ’33), Kieran Marmion (Caolin Blade ’48); Denis Coulson (Peter McCabe ’70), Dave Heffernan (Shane Delahunt ’55), Conor Carey (Dominic Robertson-McCoy ’49); Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux; Eoghan Masterson, Naulia Dawai (James Connolly ’55), John Muldoon.

OYONNAX: Axel Muller; Daniel Ikpefan, Ulupano Seuteni, Roimata Hansell-Pune, Tim Giresse (Maxime Veau ’66); Anthony Fuertes (Jose Lima ’35), James Hall (Julien Audy ’57); Khatchik Vartanov (Tommy Raynaud ’51), Quentin MacDonald (Benjamin Geledan ’51), Thomas Laclayat (Irakli Mirtskhulava ’33-75); Geoffrey Fabbri, Simon Christian Njewel (Shay Kerry ’73); Curtis Browning, Bilel Taieb, Thibault Tauleigne (Luc Barba ’51).

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (England).

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Leinster advance as top seeds after completing clean sweep in Montpellier

‘Most of my friends are working or living abroad, it was just my move was publicised because I left Leinster’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
Man City recover from Liverpool setback to go 12 points clear
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
Hazard dazzles with brace as Conte's men get back on track with four-goal win
LEINSTER
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
Leinster advance as top seeds after completing clean sweep in Montpellier
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie