This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht signing Sevu Reece scores hat-trick in win for Gibbes' Waikato

The 21-year-old Fijian helped Waikato to a win over Wellington.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 12:21 PM
41 minutes ago 932 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4219871

FUTURE CONNACHT WING Sevu Reece scored a hat-trick of tries as Jono Gibbes’ Waikato side beat Wellington 43-31 in the Mitre 10 Cup on Wednesday.

21-year-old Fijian flyer Reece is due to join Connacht in November after the conclusion of the Mitre 10 Cup, with the Irish province having confirmed his signature back in May.

Source: All Blacks/YouTube

Reece is in his third Mitre 10 Cup campaign with Waikato, having scored five tries in nine starts in the competition last year, and four tries in nine starts in 2016.

His hat-trick today brings his tally for 2018 to four tries in four games under Gibbes, who will join Top 14 club La Rochelle on a four-year contract as director of rugby upon the conclusion of the Mitre 10 Cup.

Reece’s first try against Wellington came from a lineout play, with the Waikato wing fending former Leicester Tigers number eight Thomas Waldrom on a powerful run to the tryline.

Reece 1

Reece, who played for the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians against the British & Irish Lions last year, grabbed his second only minutes later when he finished in the left corner off a Fletcher Smith pass – the Waikato out-half taking a huge hit for his troubles.

Reece 2

And Reece completed his hat-trick by showing his pace down the left in the second half after centre Quinn Tuoaea had gathered in Dwayne Sweeney’s clever chip kick.

Reece 3

Reece moved to New Zealand from his native Fiji in 2014, starring for Hamilton Boys’ High School and going on to play for the New Zealand Schoolboys side.

He shone for local Waikato club side Melville after leaving school and earned a call-up for last year’s Mitre 10 Cup campaign. With the Chiefs opting not to contract him for Super Rugby, Connacht pounced for the exciting talent.

Reece remains raw defensively and Connacht are likely to have identified a number of areas in his game they can help him to polish, but his attacking qualities are sure to excite the western province’s fans.

With Matt Healy, Cian Kelleher, Niyi Adeolokun, Rory Scholes and Darragh Leader vying for back three spots at Connacht, and Tiernan O’Halloran a key man at fullback, Reece will face stiff competition to break into the starting side.  

Before then, he will hope to help Waikato to build on their win over Wellington, which came after Gibbes’ side had lost their three opening games of the competition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    NFL
    Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate and drop in stock market
    Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate and drop in stock market
    Eagles can have their wings clipped, but contenders few and far between
    Colin Kaepernick issues 'deserve our attention and action' – NFL
    US OPEN
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles
    My worst time? This is not even close, says Sharapova

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie