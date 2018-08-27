Munster look for scrum-half cover as Murray sidelined with neck injury

MUNSTER’S CONOR MURRAY is set to miss the opening stages of the season as he manages a neck injury.

It had been expected that the scrum-half would feature for his province by round three or four of the new Pro14 campaign but The42 understands that Murray’s neck issue could even see him miss Munster’s first two Champions Cup games in October.

Murray is set to miss the start of the season. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It’s believed that Murray had been dealing with the neck issue at times last season and it now looks like he and his province will attempt to remedy the issue permanently. Whether or not Murray will require surgery is unclear.

With the Ireland international set to be sidelined, Munster have been looking at bringing in a new scrum-half on a short-term deal to provide cover as their season gets underway.

While it is late in the summer to go to market, The42 understands that Munster have identified a number of possible short-term signings in South Africa and Australia.

With Super Rugby finished for the year, that would leave several scrum-halves available to take up short-term contracts similar to the deal that Brumbies wing Henry Speight has joined Ulster on.

Duncan Williams, James Hart and new signing Neil Cronin are the current scrum-half options in Munster’s senior squad, while academy player Jack Stafford has also gained exposure in recent months.

While Munster have those players to offer cover for Murray, it appears that the IRFU is willing to sign-off on the province bringing in another scrum-half as they look to make a strong start to the season.

The absence of Murray would be a major blow for head coach Johann van Graan, particularly given how important the scrum-half is to everything Munster do on the pitch.

The southern province start their Pro14 season by hosting the Cheetahs on Saturday, while they will play Exeter Chiefs away and Gloucester at home in the pool stages of the Champions Cup in October.

Ireland boss Joe Schmidt will be tracking Murray’s progress anxiously too, with the national team set to face Italy, Argentina, the All Blacks and the USA in the November Tests.

Murray is as vital to Ireland as he is to Munster and the hope is that the halfback will be fit and playing again ahead of that busy autumn Test series.

If Murray’s involvement in November is jeopardised by his neck issue, Kieran Marmion, John Cooney and Luke McGrath will be expected to compete for Ireland’s number nine shirt.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!