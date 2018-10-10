New deal! Conor Murray agrees IRFU contract extension until June 2022

Conor Murray in action for Ireland during the third Test against Australia.

Conor Murray in action for Ireland during the third Test against Australia.

CONOR MURRAY HAS signed a new deal with the IRFU which will see the 29-year-old remain in Ireland until at least June 2022.

The Limerick native made his international debut against France in August 2011, and has won won 67 caps for Ireland since.

Murray started every game of the 2014 and 2015 Six Nations Championship successes as well wearing the number 9 jersey in every game of the 2018 Grand Slam campaign.

“I am delighted to have signed on with the IRFU until at least 2022,” he said.

Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton celebrate winning the Grand Slam in March. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Over the past few seasons I’ve enjoyed great days in the green of Ireland and the red of my home province Munster. I love playing here and look forward to making more life long memories in the next few years.”

The scrum-half also played a central role in Ireland’s first ever win over the Springboks on South African soil in 2016 and later that year starred in Ireland’s first win over New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Murray made his Munster debut against Connacht in 2010 and has represented the province on 116 occasions so far, scoring 142 points and winning a Celtic League title in 2011.

Murray has made 67 caps for his country since making his Ireland debut against France in August 2011. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Conor is a genuinely world class player and he has illustrated this through the consistent quality of the performances he delivers for both Ireland and Munster,” said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora.

“He has played a central role in driving the success that has been achieved at national level, and we are delighted that he will continue to play his rugby in Ireland for at least the next three seasons.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!