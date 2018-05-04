  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor Murray: Munster in 'good spirits' again, but sting of Racing defeat driving hunt for silverware

‘If we go another year without a trophy it just builds that pressure again.’

By Sean Farrell Friday 4 May 2018, 6:30 AM
40 minutes ago 406 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3992516

CONOR MURRAY DONNED all his finery on Wednesday for a Grand Slam winners’ reception with President Michael D Higgins at Aras An Uachtarain.

However, above the smart suit, Murray bore a small yet conspicuous scar on his temple.

President Michael D. Higgins with Conor Murray, Rob Kearney and Keith EarlsSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It’s not proof of his skirmishes in Bordeaux. Just evidence of an intense Tuesday training session in Limerick.

Given the pivotal role Ireland’s two leading half-backs play for country and province, it’s often assumed that Murray and Johnny Sexton get the cotton wool treatment from coaches. Particularly now, in the thick of the business end of the season.

“That’s the last thing you want to do,” contends Murray.

There is a frustration Munster need to work out of their system.

The sting of being blown away in the first half of their Champions Cup semi-final against Racing remains, and tomorrow’s Pro14 playoff match at home to Edinburgh is the first opportunity to sooth it.

“I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t think about the Racing game quite a bit since then, and I still am thinking about it. It’s how you manage it yourself, it’s a natural thing that you have to go through and pitch up.

“It would be worse if the Racing game was the last game of the season, and you didn’t have a chance to play a game, play well and get over it, that’s the beauty of where we are this season; we have the chance to win a quarter-final and perform and get back into good spirits – which we are.

Conor Murray after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We’ve gotten over it pretty well, we’re all mature enough to know how to get over these things, and the chance to win a trophy is massive – Europe is obviously number one, there’s never any hiding that with Munster, but to win a trophy would be brilliant for us as a group.”

Peter O’Mahony set the tone post-match in Bordeaux by saying he was ‘sick of learning lessons’. Munster are desperate to avoid feeling that horrible ‘not again’ feeling that hit them halfway through their sixth European semi-final loss since lifting the Heineken Cup in 2008.

Since the Celtic League, now Pro14, brought in a playoff and final format in 2009, Munster (who won the 2008/9 season in the old league format) have fared better in the ‘domestic’ competition, reaching three finals.

But with only one win in that time, there is a ravenous hunger in the southern province to end a seven-year trophy drought.

That 2011 win over Leinster in Thomond Park was one of many highlights in a magnificent breakthrough year for Murray.

“I was obviously a newcomer to the squad,” Murray says of the team he graced alongside Ronan O’Gara, Marcus Horan, John Hayes, Donnacha O’Callaghan and Paul O’Connell.

The Old Guard are long gone, Murray wants to taste victory with his peers.

Conor Murray Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“This time now I’ve a lot of close mates and lads I’ve been playing with for years, and that would make it really special to win something with this group of players, because you’ve gone through a lot of heartache with them over the years.

Not that you ever ‘deserve’ it, but we have the ability to be a trophy-winning team, and I think the players believe that and that’s where our hunger is, it would mean an awful lot.”

There are still three big steps to take before silverware is within touching distance, of course. Munster have spent the past 10 days engaging in some harsh introspection, but Edinburgh won’t meet a Munster team changing tack at Thomond tomorrow. Just a side full of individuals endeavouring to atone for lapses in Stade Chaban Delmas.

Even the world’s best scrum-half had black marks on his performance chart, notably a missed tackle on Virimi Vakatawa which led to Teddy Thomas’ second try.

“I’ve looked back at it a few times now, I just over chased him (Vakatawa). We studied people like him, and knew he could step off his right, I just got my tackle entry wrong really.

“(That’s) a mindset thing, probably. I was thinking more so of what was going on on the outside more so than him. You look at it in the review, you go through it with the coaches and you try fix it in training. That’s something I’ve looked at and tried to make sure I don’t do it again.

Conor Murray eir sport and the Guinness PRO14 have agreed a landmark partnership to broadcast every game for the next three years from the 2018/19 season. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“People were asking: ‘what was the reason?’ We reviewed it and it was just one or two individual errors that we switched off for and suddenly they score three tries!

“Teddy Thomas — he should have scored three, but he gave one to (Maxime) Machenaud — just gave us too much to do, it was one of the more frustrating semi-finals, we’ve been in a few now.

“What we put into get to this one, to not perform is the most frustrating thing. That wasn’t us in the first 20.”

Against an Edinburgh team who have powered their way into the Pro14 playoffs with eight wins in their 10 matches this year, it’s imperative that the real Munster show up,  stand up and take a big step towards a trophy.

“If we go another year without a trophy it just builds that pressure again, and that’s the bold facts of it.

“That’s in the back of our minds. Since the Racing game all we’ve wanted to do is perform this weekend, as close as we can to our potential. And if we do that, with respect to Edinburgh – who are on an unbelievable run of form – we just want to show everyone how we can perform, and get rid of that Racing game.

“Then to end with a trophy would take a bit of heat off.”

‘I was sitting at home, probably feeling sorry for myself’: Arnold boosted by Schmidt’s call

‘I’m probably going through the back door’: Ruddock happy in the club game

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
'With the right opportunity and right timing' - Lampard ready for management
LIVERPOOL
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
46 and counting: Liverpool break Champions League record on goal-mad night in Rome
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly
'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'
REAL MADRID
We will be on fire â Klopp warns Real Madrid
We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie