President Michael D. Higgins is out on the Croke Park pitch meeting the teams. If you’re searching for some final pre-match reading, here’s Cork’s Julia White speaking to Daragh Ó Conchuir:

THEY WERE HORRIFIED when she flashed over that injury-time winner last year and will be desperate to prevent a repeat tomorrow but at least a couple of the Kilkenny players will have had understood the journey Julia White travelled to even be togged out in Croke Park last September.

It was towards the end of 2015 and the Cork attacker had the world at her feet. She had bagged her fourth Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship medal and started a new job teaching in Kilkenny city’s famed Loreto nursery.

Looking to make some friends in a new place, she joined up with a seven-a-side soccer crew that included Anne Dalton and Denise Gaule. They were there the Saturday her Achilles tendon snapped.