Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s showdown in Croke Park.
Cork 0-4 Kilkenny 0-4: All square! Very direct stuff from Kilkenny — Emma Kavanagh takes the puckout short to Catherine Foley, Foley booms it deep into Kilkenny territory, and Julie Ann Malone scoops up the breaking ball, turns and scores.
Chloe Sigerson launches another long free towards goal but it doesn’t have the accuracy and drops harmlessly wide.
Chance for Gaule to level things up but her free is right and wide. Cork lead by a point midway through the first half.
Cork 0-4 Kilkenny 0-3: Smart stop by Aoife Murray to deny Kilkenny a goal. Denise Gaul points the 45 to cut the deficit to one.
Cork 0-4 Kilkenny 0-2: Magnificent fielding by Katie Power who plucks a high ball from the sky under serious attention from Pamela Mackey. Mackey brings her down as they tangle, and Denise Gaule points the free.
Cork 0-4 Kilkenny 0-1: Cork are making sure that they punish every free that Kilkenny concede. Again, into the breeze, Orla Cotter points one from the 45 line.
POINT! Cork 0-3 Kilkenny 0-1: Cork keeper Aoife Murray comes up the pitch and she blasts the ball over the bar. A bit of a let-off for Kilkenny — but they might feel that justice was done after a harsh penalty.
PENALTY FOR CORK!
Early drama in Croke Park and referee Eamon Cassidy and his team of officials are at the thick of it.
Cork’s Amy O’Connor makes a direct run towards the Kilkenny goal but after she’s hooked by Anne Dalton and the ball drops to the ground, Denise Gaule — tracking back — clatters into her. It’s a heavy hit but appears innocuous enough. But after discussing with his umpires behind the Davin Stand goal, Cassidy awards a penalty!
Cork 0-2 Kilkenny 0-1: Catherine Foley is whistled for a foul on Linda Collins. Orla Cotter makes no mistake with the free from in front of the posts.
Lovely hook by Davina Tobin to stop Julia White just as she was about to pull the trigger.
Another chance for Chloe Sigerson from a placed ball. Again, there’s no question about the distance — even facing into the breeze — but it drifts just wide of the posts.
Kilkenny 0-1 Cork 0-1: Chloe Sigerson has found her range nice and early. She fires over a free from out the field and it has plenty to spare as it drops over the Kilkenny crossbar. All square.
Kilkenny 0-1 Cork 0-0: First blood to Kilkenny inside 20 seconds. Ann Dalton bursts forward with the ball, pops it off to Michelle Quilty, and Quilty slots the game’s opening score.
THROW IN: We’re underway in the All-Ireland final. Kilkenny, shooting into the Hill, have the breeze at their backs.
Few expect there to be more than a score or two either way between the teams this afternoon but, when it comes to readers of The42, there’s a strong preference for Cork. Here are the latest numbers from this morning’s poll:
President Michael D. Higgins is out on the Croke Park pitch meeting the teams. If you’re searching for some final pre-match reading, here’s Cork’s Julia White speaking to Daragh Ó Conchuir:
THEY WERE HORRIFIED when she flashed over that injury-time winner last year and will be desperate to prevent a repeat tomorrow but at least a couple of the Kilkenny players will have had understood the journey Julia White travelled to even be togged out in Croke Park last September.
It was towards the end of 2015 and the Cork attacker had the world at her feet. She had bagged her fourth Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship medal and started a new job teaching in Kilkenny city’s famed Loreto nursery.
Looking to make some friends in a new place, she joined up with a seven-a-side soccer crew that included Anne Dalton and Denise Gaule. They were there the Saturday her Achilles tendon snapped.
Both managers — Cork’s Paudie Murray and Kilkenny’s Ann Downey — have been speaking to RTÉ ahead of throw-in:
Managers' view - Paudie Murray and Ann Downey both focused on the job in hand ahead of @CorkCamogie v @KilkennyCamogie in the senior final
TEAM NEWS: One change as well for Kilkenny — Edwina Keane gets the nod over corner-forward Miriam Walsh.
Kilkenny
1. Emma Kavanagh (Rower-Inistoge)
2. Collette Dormer (Paulstown/Goresbridge)
3. Catherine Foley (Windgap)
4. Grace Walsh (Tullaroan)
5. Claire Phelan (Lisdowney)
6. Anne Dalton (St Lachtain’s Freshford)
7. Davina Tobin (Emeralds)
8. Anna Farrell (Thomastown)
9. Meighan Farrell (Thomastown)
10. Julie Ann Malone (Mullinavat)
11. Katie Power (Piltown)
12. Denise Gaule (Windgap)
13. Shelly Farrell (Thomastown)
14. Michelle Quilty (Mullinavat)
19. Edwina Keane (St Martin’s)
TEAM NEWS: Two late changes for defending champions Cork — Leanne O’Sullivan and Linda Collins come in for Niamh O’Callaghan and Niamh McCarthy.
Cork
1. Aoife Murray (Cloughduv)
17. Leanne O’Sullivan (Glen Rovers)
3. Laura Treacy (Killeagh)
4. Pamela Mackey (Douglas)
5. Libby Coppinger (St Colums)
6. Gemma O’Connor (St Finbarrs)
7. Chloe Sigerson (Killeagh)
8. Julia White (Douglas)
9. Ashling Thompson (Milford)
10. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s)
11. Orla Cronin (Enniskeane)
12. Orla Cotter (St Catherines)
13. Katrina Mackey (Douglas)
20. Linda Collins (Courcey Rovers)
15. Hannah Looney (Killeagh)
These two need no introduction.
For the third straight year, and for the fourth time in four seasons, fierce rivals Kilkenny and Cork meet in the All-Ireland senior camogie final.
It was Kilkenny’s day in 2016 before Gemma O’Connor and Julia White’s heroics 12 months ago steered the Rebels to a sweet success.
Who will come out on top this afternoon? Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4.15pm.
