Powter fails to make Cork panel for Munster final but O'Neill named on bench

THE CORK TEAM to play Kerry in Saturday’s Munster final shows one change from their semi-final win over Tipperary.

Sam Ryan replaces Colm O’Neill, who went off injured the last day out with a knee problem.

Ryan is named at corner-back and will make his senior championship debut against the Kingdom.

Kevin Crowley moves from the corner to wing-back, while Sean White starts at centre-forward and Mark Collins pushes into full-forward.

Sean Powter hasn’t recovered from his hamstring injury in time to make the squad but O’Neill is part of the Rebel replacements.

White brothers Mark and Sean, plus Kevin Flahive will make their first Munster final starts on Saturday night in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice has yet to unveil his team.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

3. Jamie O Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

7. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) Captain

10. Kevin O Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

16. Ryan Price (O Donovan Rossa)

17. James Loughrey (Mallow)

18. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Brian O Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

21. Ronan O Toole (Eire Og)

22. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael)

23. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

24. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

25. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)