Cork striker receives one-match ban after controversial red card

CORK CITY STRIKER Graham Cummins will miss the club’s match at home to Waterford on Friday, it has been confirmed, after he received a one-match ban for his red card against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The decision to send Cummins off was criticised at the time, with the reigning league champions’ boss, John Caulfield, complaining that it was overly harsh on the former St Johnstone forward.

“If that’s the scenario in every match you’d have five or six fellas sent off for jumping for headers,” Caulfield added. “It’s quite clear that there was absolutely no intent, even if there was contact, so we’ll just wait and see.”

However, referee Rob Harvey’s call has ultimately been backed by the Football Association of Ireland’s Disciplinary Control Unit, with confirmation today that the player will be suspended for tomorrow’s game at Turner’s Cross.

Meanwhile, Garry Buckley is back in full training but unlikely to feature, while Johnny Dunleavy and Josh O’Hanlon are both unavailable as they recover from injury.

You can view the incident in question below.

'There has to be intent as to whether a player is going to go out and do that to another player. The unfortunate side of it is [Kevin] Toner got a knock in the face, but that's the game.' pic.twitter.com/PolQEYsVei — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 19, 2018

