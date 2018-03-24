  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 24 March, 2018
Cuala land four late scores to retain All-Ireland club title in thrilling fashion against Na Piarsaigh

Second-half goals from Nicky Kenny and Mark Schutte helped the Dublin side to victory in the replay.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 7:07 PM
1 hour ago 9,642 Views 22 Comments
Cuala 2-17

Na Piarsaigh 1-17

Kevin Oâ€™Brien reports Oâ€™Moore Park, PortlaoiseÂ 

CUALA BECAME JUST the eighth club in GAA history to defend their All-Ireland title and the first hurling side since Portumna in 2009 after a thrilling three-point win over Na Piarsaigh.

Mike Casey and Niall Buckley with Con O'Callaghan and Mark Schutte Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Extra-time couldnâ€™t separate these sides in an enthralling drawn match in Croke Park and the replay in Portlaoise more than delivered on its promise. Cuala found themselves a point behind in the 59th minute, but four late scores were enough to seal the victory.

Two goals in the space of two minutes fromÂ Nick Kenny and Mark Schutte sent the Dublin kingpins into 2-11 to 0-11 lead in the 39th minute, but Na Piarsaigh battled back in courageous fashion.

The Limerick city outfitÂ dispatched 1-4 in the next 15 minutes to get back on level terms, before a Shane Dowling free left them a point in front with a minute of normal time remaining.

Con Oâ€™Callaghan equalised for Cuala before David Treacy lofted over a pair of frees and Schutte hit the insurance score in the third minute of stoppage-time.

Treacy, who converted 12 from 12 efforts in the drawn final, had a mixed afternoon on placed balls and shot four wides, but he nailed his frees when it counted most down the stretch.

Mike Casey and Con O'Callaghan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It was a heart-breaking loss for Na Piarsaigh, who were winners of this competition in 2016. They paid the price for conceding sloppy goals in the 38th and 39th minute but their second-half fightback deserved extra-time.

Jerome Boylan lined out at wing-back for the Limerick champions just three days after he played a full 60 minutes for Ard Scoil Ris in their Croke Cup semi-final defeat to St Kieranâ€™s College.

Tommy Grimes and Conor Boylan returned from suspension but both started the contest on the bench for Na Piarsaigh. They played with Alan Dempsey as a spare defender covering the space in front of Oâ€™Callaghan, which gave Cuala Sean Moran as a free man at the far end.

Both sidesÂ had early spells of dominance, with Na Piarsaigh racing into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead before Cuala reeled off the next four scores to move two points in front.

The sides went tit for tat for the remainder of the half with Treacy slotting over five placed balls, but it was Breenâ€™s 0-4 from play that caught the eye as Na Piarsaigh went in 0-10 to 0-9 behind.

Niall Buckley and Colm Cronin Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Both sides lost key defenders around, as Cualaâ€™s Paul Schutte was substituted with a leg injury shortly before the interval while Na Piarsaigh full-back Mike Casey went off with after taking a heavy hit within a minute of the restart.

Then arrived Cualaâ€™s quickfire brace of goals through Kenny and Schutte. Kennyâ€™s three-pointer arrived after a stray pass across the area by TommyÂ Grimes,Â before Schutte drove in from the flank and rifled an effort into the roof of Podge Kennedyâ€™s net.

Then David Breen rattled the Cuala net after a marvellous fetch and burst forward by Dowling, with Adrian Breen, Gordon Brown and Peter Casey tagging on points to level the game up on 55 minutes.

Treacy (free) and David Dempsey swapped scores before Dowling edged Na Piarsaigh in front, but Cuala were to finish strong with four unanswered scores.

Scorers for Cuala:Â David Treacy 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 65), Mark Schutte 1-2, Nicky Kenny 1-0 Con Oâ€™Callaghan 0-2, Jake Malone 0-1, John Sheanon 0-1, Sean Moran 0-1 (0-1f), Darragh Oâ€™Connell 0-1.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh:Â Shane Dowling 0-5 (0-4f), Adrian Breen 0-5, Kevin Downes 0-2, Peter Casey 0-2, Jerome Boylan 0-1, Gordon Brown 0-1, David Dempsey 0-1.

Cuala

1. Sean Brennan

3. Cian Oâ€™Callaghan
2. Oisin Gough
4. Simon Timlin

19. Paul Schutte (captain)
6. Sean Moran
7. John Sheanon

5. Darragh Oâ€™Connell
9. Sean Treacy

10. David Treacy
11. Colm Cronin
8. Jake Malone

12. Colum Sheanon

13. Mark Schutte
14. Con Oâ€™Callaghan

Subs

15. Nicky Kenny for Sheanon (25)
18. Shane Stapleton for Paul Schutte (28)

Na Piarsaigh

1. Podge Kennedy

3. Mike Casey
4. Niall Buckley
5. Alan Dempsey

2. Jerome Boylan
6. Cathal King (captain)
7. Kieran Kennedy

12. David Dempsey
9. William Oâ€™Donoghue

8. Shane Dowling
10. Ronan Lynch
11. David Breen

15. Peter Casey

13. Adrian Breen
14. Kevin Downes

Subs

22. Tommy Grimes for Mike Casey (32)
23. Conor Boylan for Lynch (40)
19. Gordon Brown for Buckley (41)
17. Mike Foley

Referee: Paud Oâ€™Dwyer (Carlow)

GAA appoint Carlow native Tom Ryan as new director general

Kerry boss Fitzmaurice makes wholesale changes for final league outing

