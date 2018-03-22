  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Anthony Joshua 'all ears' amid reports of $500 million interest from UFC boss

Dana White is apparently keen to sign the heavyweight champion as he looks to make a move into boxing.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 12:02 PM
2 hours ago 3,757 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3917770

Anthony Joshua Media Workout Anthony Joshua at a media workout in Sheffield yesterday. Source: Alex Livesey

ANTHONY JOSHUA HAS expressed his interest in working with Dana White after a report suggested that the UFC president has set his sights on sealing a deal with the unified heavyweight world boxing champion.

White, the promotional face of the largest organisation in mixed martial arts, revealed last year that he’s planning to extend his interests into the boxing world.

According to The Daily Telegraph, “an audacious bid to sign a promotional multi-fight deal with Anthony Joshua which could earn the Londoner $500 million and make him the richest British boxer of all time”.

The report adds that White will travel to Cardiff for Joshua’s title fight against Joseph Parker a week on Saturday, when he plans to sit down with the 2012 Olympic gold medallist and his team.

Speaking on a conference call last night ahead of the fight, Joshua told ESPN that while he’s not interested in competing in MMA, he’s open-minded about the prospect of White becoming involved in his boxing career.

However, the 28-year-old also reaffirmed his commitment to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, who have overseen his career since he made his debut as a professional in 2013.

UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference UFC president Dana White. Source: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Listen, I’m riding with Eddie,” Joshua said. “I’ve been riding with Eddie. He got me from the get-go. I’m not into the UFC, so I don’t know what their plans are. I’m interested because we can all work together.

“Remember, mine and Eddie’s relationship is a really good working relationship. And I’m sure Eddie has an interest in working with Dana White. If it’s good business, it makes sense.

“We’ll listen and 100%, if it makes sense we’re all ears. I’m happy that Dana is coming into the game. Hopefully he can add some excitement and we can progress forward and make some good money and make some good fights.”

ESPN’s Dan Rafael reports that there’s still approximately a year remaining on Joshua’s deal with Hearn, who said: “If Dana White wants to speak to us, obviously Anthony is with us, we’re willing to talk to anybody.

“We do great business with everyone — Bernd Boente, Duco Events. I work with Top Rank, Golden Boy, Al Haymon. We work with anyone if the business is right.”

Gerard Pique made a WhatsApp group to 'talk shit' to Real rivals over their struggles this season

Here are the 2018 Dublin senior football and hurling championship draws

