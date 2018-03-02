  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 2 March, 2018
Irish owner sells half his stake in League One club to Canadian investors

Darragh MacAnthony has been owner at Peterborough since 2006.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 2 Mar 2018, 1:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,481 Views No Comments
MacAnthony has welcomed this morning's news.
Image: Mark Thompson
Image: Mark Thompson

IRISH OWNER DARRAGH MacAnthony has sold half of his stake in Peterborough United to two Canada-based investors, it was announced this morning.

The Dubliner has been owner at Peterborough since 2006, but Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson have become co-owners with immediate effect.

The duo will hold their shares in the club through a Canadian business, Kelgary Sports and Entertainment.

“This is banner news for the football club, its staff and for the city of Peterborough,” said MacAnthony.

“While I have not been actively looking for new partners or to sell the club, when Jason and Stewart were introduced to me several months ago, I was so impressed with their creative energy and brilliant business minds that it was clear the three of us in concert could really grow all aspects of this club.”

MacAnthony became the youngest owner of an English club when he took control of Peterborough from Barry Fry in 2006 having previously tried to invest in Woking and AFC Wimbledon.

Peterborough, currently eighth in League One and three points outside the play-off berths, appointed Steve Evans as manager earlier the week following the sacking of former midfielder Grant McCann.

€105 million Barcelona star defends refusing to train to earn move

‘I’ve got those minutes in the tank now and it’s about moving forward’

