Blow for Tyrone as talented forward McCurry departs the squad

TYRONE HAVE BEEN hit with the news that corner-forward Darren McCurry has left the panel due to work commitments.

McCurry is a dual Ulster medalist with the Red Hand, but has seen his playing time significantly reduced this season.

“We have a lot of work in north Antrim at the moment and I was finding it difficult to train three or four nights a week,” the Edendork clubman told Teamtalkmag.

“That is the level of commitment that you have to give to county football and I feel that I’m not in the position to do that at the moment. I will concentrate with the club for the season ahead and I will review my situation after that.”

McCurry, who informed Mickey Harte of his decision on Monday, became an impact substitute last season and didn’t start a single championship game.

After starting their 2018 league opener against Galway, McCurry saw no game-time against Dublin and arrived off the bench in the 43rd minute against Kildare, 69th minute against Monaghan and the 67th minute against Donegal.

Since making his senior debut for Tyrone in 2012, McCurry is Tyrone’s leading scorer with 2-84 to his name in 30 championship appearances.