Dublin: 15 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
De Gea refuses to rule out Real Madrid move as Man Utd goalkeeper focuses on Spain's World Cup bid

The Spanish shot-stopper insists that leaving Manchester United is not on his mind as La Roja aim to claim another World Cup trophy in Russia.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 2,433 Views 10 Comments
DAVID DE GEA is not thinking about leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid this summer, insisting his focus sits solely with the Spanish national team ahead of the Russia World Cup.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital and was close to completing a transfer to Old Trafford in 2015.

Time ran out for the move transpire and De Gea signed a four-year deal with United soon after, ending Real’s short-term interest.

De Gea was born in the Spanish capital and progressed through the youth system at Atletico before playing two full seasons in the first team.

And reports of a return to his city of birth have resurfaced as Real look for a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas, with the Costa Rica international regularly linked with a move away from the club.

De Gea, though, says he is focused only on his national team commitments with Spain as Julen Lopetegui looks to guide La Roja to a second World Cup trophy.

“My future? The important thing is the World Cup and not to think of anything else that can divert you or upset you,” De Gea told reporters at Spain’s Media Day ahead the World Cup. “You have to be focused on having a good World Cup – we are all good. Hopefully we can go far and win.”

Asked whether or not De Gea had told his representatives to keep transfer matters away from him during the build up to the World Cup, he said: “Football is football and a thousand things can happen. But I’m always calm. Come what may, I’ll be the same. It is important to be focused and be 100%.”

Spain completed their 2018 World Cup warm-up schedule with a 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday, following on from a 1-1 draw with Switzerland at El Madrigal a week prior.

And while De Gea himself made an error which cost his side a victory against the Swiss, he remains hopeful that Spain will make a much stronger case for themselves in Russia this summer.

“It’s a World Cup, you always go with the same desire,” De Gea said. “It’s the same feeling of doing things well and helping the team, of becoming strong.

“We are very excited, there is a good team, a good group. We are going with hope.

“Will I be first-choice? I’m always calm, really. But when you have the confidence of the coach and colleagues, you always go to the field with more confidence and try to help the team as much as possible.”

Spain open their World Cup campaign against neighbours Portugal in a repeat of the meeting at the 2010 World Cup in which a David Villa goal was enough to send his side through to the quarter-finals.

‘He has the swagger of a Brazilian’ – Roberto Carlos backs Alli to impress at World Cup

