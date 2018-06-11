This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He has the swagger of a Brazilian' - Roberto Carlos backs Alli to impress at World Cup

The former Selecao left-back believes the Three Lions can challenge for the trophy and has backed the midfielder to shine at the finals in Russia

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,194 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4063756
Roberto Carlos has been impressed with Ali's form with Tottenham.
DELE ALLI HAS ‘the swagger of a Brazilian’ and will be one of the players to watch at the Russia World Cup, according to former Brazil international Roberto Carlos.

Carlos was a part of the Selecao side to win the tournament in 2002, hosted in Japan and South Korea, four years after being beaten in the 1998 final in France.

The former left-back believes Brazil are favourites to lift the trophy for a record sixth time in Russia, but has placed England amongst those capable of challenging Tite’s side while tipping Alli to be a standout performer for Gareth Southgate.

“England are one of the favourites after Brazil,” Carlos said . “But I really like Dele Alli – he’s a lot like a Brazilian player.

“I saw him at the Real Madrid against Spurs game and he was really impressive. He’s tall and has real ability – a very good player. He has the swagger that Brazilians have.”

England begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia at the Volgograd Arena on 18 June, while Brazil face Switzerland at Rostov Arena a day prior.

The two sides could eventually meet at the quarter-final stage of the competition in what would be a repeat meeting of the 2002 finals, in which the South Americans ran out 2-1 winners on their way to claiming the trophy.

Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia

