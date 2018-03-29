  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia lose major sponsor as Warner apologises for 'stain on the game'

Warner used social media to issue a statement on Thursday after being suspended for a year.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,401 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3930095
Warner has been sent home from Australia's tour of South Africa.
Image: Getty Images
Warner has been sent home from Australia's tour of South Africa.
Warner has been sent home from Australia's tour of South Africa.
Image: Getty Images

AUSTRALIA CONTINUE TO pay the price for the ball-tampering controversy which has engulfed the nation, with Test naming rights sponsor Magellan terminating its three-year sponsorship deal.

Australian cricket has been left reeling after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft oversaw a plot to deliberately tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa.

Axed captain Smith and vice-captain Warner will serve 12-month bans from all international and Australian domestic cricket, while Bancroft has been hit with a nine-month suspension for their roles in the pre-meditated plan which saw the latter attempt to alter the condition of the ball in Cape Town on Saturday.

The trio have the right to appeal their bans.

Now wealth-management company Magellan – who only signed a deal with Cricket Australia in August 2017 prior to the triumphant Ashes series against England – has walked away.

“A conspiracy by the leadership of the Australian Men’s Test Cricket Team which broke the rules with a clear intention to gain an unfair advantage during the third test in South Africa goes to the heart of integrity,” Magellan CEO Hamish Douglass said in the statement.

“Regrettably, these recent events are so inconsistent with our values that we are left with no option but to terminate our ongoing partnership with Cricket Australia.

“We were delighted with the recent Magellan Ashes Series sponsorship and it is with a heavy heart that we have to end our partnership in these circumstances.”

Smith, Warner and Bancroft have all lost sponsors following the infamous controversy on the tour of South Africa.

The saga has sparked widespread criticism and interest from around the world, and England captain Joe Root shared his thoughts ahead of Friday’s second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Asked about sanctions handed down to Smith, Warner and Bancroft, Root told reporters on Thursday: “I think Cricket Australia has made a decision which is a bit of a statement to world cricket really.

“You see the amount of reaction it has got around the world. I think it just shows that everyone watching the game, and anyone who supports cricket, supports how they want to see the game played.

“In terms of the bans, that’s a decision Cricket Australia had to make – and that’s for them to decide. But the point is they’ve put a statement out there not just for Cricket Australia but for world cricket – and the reaction is all to do with how people want to watch cricket. I think it’s quite a strong message for everyone.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Australian cricket scandal: What we know

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâs there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Messi admits difficulties in Dybala partnership: He plays like me at Juve
BARCELONA
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie