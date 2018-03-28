  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australian cricket scandal: What we know

We take a look at the chain of events and subsequent fallout from the incident.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,226 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3929944
Australian captain Steve Smith (file pic).
Image: Cameron Spencer
Australian captain Steve Smith (file pic).
Australian captain Steve Smith (file pic).
Image: Cameron Spencer

THE AUSTRALIAN ball-tampering scandal in South Africa has rocked cricket to its core and reportedly left the team feuding and fractured amid scepticism that the full story has not been told.

Here’s an outline of what we know so far about the chain of events and subsequent fallout from the incident during the third Test at Cape Town:

- Caught on camera -

Questions were initially raised when images on the big screen at the Newlands ground showed Cameron Bancroft putting an unidentified object in his pocket, with the Australian batsman misleadingly revealing a black sunglasses cloth to the umpires when they called him over. Former South Africa bowler Fanie de Villiers, working as a television commentator at Newlands, said he had tipped off the camera crew that caught Bancroft in the act. “We actually said to our cameramen: ‘Go out. Have a look, boys. They are using something.’ It’s impossible for the ball to get altered like that on a cricket wicket where we knew there is a grass covering on,” De Villiers told Australian radio station RSN927. “I said earlier that if they could get reverse swing in the 26th, 27th, 28th over, then they are doing something different from what everyone else does.”

- Sandpaper, not tape -

A sheepish Bancroft, appearing in just his eighth Test, confessed after Saturday’s play to using “some yellow tape and granules from the rough patches of the wicket” to try and doctor the ball. But that explanation was contradicted by a statement from Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday, who said the player had attempted to “artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper”. The aim would have been to generate more swing for Australia’s bowlers.

- One-year bans -

Skipper Steve Smith, the world’s top ranked Test batsman, and vice-captain David Warner were suspended from “all international and domestic cricket” for a year. Management said Smith knew of the potential plot and failed to stop it, while Warner was charged with crafting the plan and instructing Bancroft to carry it out. Bancroft was banned for nine months, with Smith and Warner also barred from this year’s Indian Premier League, losing contracts worth nearly $2 million each. A Cricket Australia spokesman told AFP the players could still play at club level in Australia or in other countries, but could not represent their Australian states.

- Coach ‘not involved’ -

While the three players were punished for their role in the plot, coach Darren Lehmann was absolved of any wrongdoing. Television footage had showed Lehmann relaying a message down to 12th man Peter Handscomb via walkie talkie after cameras caught Bancroft attempting to scuff up the ball, but CA chief James Sutherland said his reaction proved he was not in on the plan. “I want to clarify that specific point. He sent a message to say ‘what the hell is going on’, except he didn’t use the word ‘hell’,” Sutherland told reporters in Johannesburg. “(Our head of integrity) Iain Roy in his investigation found that to be the fact. I am satisfied that Darren Lehmann was not involved and didn’t know anything about the plan.”

- Warner in exile -

Warner, a divisive figure in the world game, has become the focus of Australian media, who blame him for the scandal. The Australian newspaper said there had been a “fierce feud” in the dressing room sparked by Warner’s alleged testimony to CA’s integrity officers, with pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood reportedly livid at being implicated. It said they felt he was willing to blame them to take the heat off himself, with emotions so raw that Warner may never be welcomed back.

- Public outrage -

The incident sparked condemnation from the public back in Australia, where the role of national cricket captain is widely seen as the second most important job in the country behind prime minister. Australia’s premier Malcolm Turnbull said it had been “a shocking affront to Australia” and management must act “decisively and emphatically”. National media said the team had heaped “disgrace and humilation” on the country, while sponsors have also voiced “deep concern” over reputational damage with electronics giant LG dropping Warner as brand ambassador, amid fears other could follow suit.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Just 12 Irish athletes receive maximum funding for 2018>

SBG’s Nelson handed exciting match-up for UFC’s debut in Liverpool>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
'If you want to win the European Cup again, you're going to have to beat Saracens at some stage'
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâs there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Messi admits difficulties in Dybala partnership: He plays like me at Juve
BARCELONA
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie