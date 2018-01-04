Running back DeMarco Murray ruled out of Titans' first playoff game in 10 years

DEMARCO MURRAY HAS failed to recover from a knee injury in time for the Tennessee Titans’ first playoff game since 2008.

Running back Murray has not practiced this week and was absent for the fixture against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 31.

Head coach Mike Mularkey confirmed that Derrick Henry would start in place of Murray in the wildcard game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He is a very, very tough competitor,” Mularkey said of Henry. “I guarantee you his intent is going to happen.

“He is a young player who has a full game experience, so to see a lot, it was good for him. Hopefully it is going to pay off this week.”

Henry, who is in his second year as an NFL back, started against the Jaguars in Week 17 and gave the team their only touchdown of the game after a 66-yard catch-and-run. He rushed 28 times, but only ran for 51 yards.

- Omni

