Derry City produce brilliant video to whet the appetite for their Brandywell return

AS A BIG week for the club begins, Derry City have released a brilliant video ahead of their return home to Brandywell Stadium.

In the first game to be played at the venue since 2016, the Candystripes will host Dundalk this Friday in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

While the Brandywell was being redeveloped with the addition of the new Mark Farren Stand, Derry played their home games at Maginn Park in Buncrana in 2017.

Farren, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, passed away at the age of 33 in February 2016 following a battle with cancer. The legendary striker features in the video, as does Ryan McBride, the former Derry City captain who died suddenly last March, aged 27.

REMEMBER THEIR FIGHT, LIGHT THE BRANDYWELL ON THE NIGHT

All @derrycityfc & @DundalkFC fans:

As we go HOME on Friday - in 5th & 18th min - all supporters put the light on their phones to acknowlege 2 legends & heros Ryan Mc Bride #5 and Mark Farren #18. Gone - never forgotten 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/9dqcgknxbl — McBride 5 Foundation (@RMcB5Foundation) February 25, 2018

The wonderfully-produced video, which also features footage of a young James McClean from his time with the club, is sure to whet the appetite of the locals for the visit of the Lilywhites.

With a large attendance anticipated, the club are urging supporters to purchase tickets in advance.