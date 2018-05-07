Dublin hit 3-6 without reply in final quarter to defeat Louth in Leinster minor opener

Dublin 3-15

Louth 1-7

Kevin Oâ€™Brien reports from Parnell Park

DUBLIN HIT 3-6 without reply in the final quarter to put the gloss on this victory over Louth in the opening round of the Leinster minor football championship.

Tom Jacksonâ€™s goal had Louth leading by 1-7 to 0-9 after 45 minutes, but Dublin blew the Wee County away in a clinical manner through goals from Mark Oâ€™Leary, Conor Murray and sub Liam Dunne.

Louth gave Dublin their fill of it in the first-half and went in just a point behind,Â but Jacksonâ€™s goal was their only score of the second period as they faded badly.

Dublin reached the All-Ireland minor semi-final last year, but this is the first year the minor grade has dropped from U18 to U17, so itâ€™s an entirely new team.

Of theÂ emerging crop, pacey Lucan Sarsfieldâ€™s wing-back Mark Lavin looks set for a bright future. He scored three points, including two frees, and was unlucky not to add a few more from play to his tally.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes half-forward Oâ€™Leary (1-2), Whitehall Colmcille ace Sean Foran (0-3) and Castleknock attacker Conor Murray (1-2) all did the damage for Dublin up front.

Leinster is being run-off on a round-robin basis this season, with Dublin and Louth contesting a six-team Group 1 alongside Meath, Westmeath, Offaly and Wicklow.

Louth lost two forwards to injury in the opening period â€“ Carl Gillespie and Ryan Walsh â€“ but were 0-7 to 0-6 in front heading into first-half stoppage-time.

Much of that was down to their willingness to let fly from distance, with Daire Nally picking off three impressive scores before the interval.

Foran and Lavin kicked late scores to send Dublin into the break a point ahead. They might have been further in front had Oâ€™Learyâ€™s not cracked a shot off the post in the 10th minute.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tom Jackson made no mistake from close-range when his 37th-minute goal sent Louth 1-7 to 0-9 in front, but Dublin responded with a goal of their own through the excellent Oâ€™Leary.

Sean Guiden and Murray tagged on points as Dublin pressed four clear and began overrun Louth all over the field with the finish line in sight.

The hosts ran in further goals through Murray and Liam Dunne, in addition to pointed efforts from Foran and Oâ€™Leary, as Louthâ€™s challenge wilted in the closing stages.

Scorers for Dublin:Â Conor Murray and Mark Oâ€™Leary 1-2 each, Liam Dunne 1-0, Mark Lavin 0-3 (0-2f), Sean Foran 0-3, Matthew Dunne 0-2, Enda Cashman, Josh Bannon and Sean Guiden 0-1 each.

Scorers for Louth:Â Daire Nally 0-4 (0-2f), Tom Jackson 1-0, Ryan Walsh (0-1f), Conall McCaul and Michael Begley 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Simon Murphy (St Sylvesters)

2. Noel Hatton (Naomh Barrog)

3. Adam Fearon (Skerries Harps)

4. Adam Rafter (Na Fianna)

5. Rory Dwyer (St Margarets)

6. Conor Oâ€™Brien (St Vincentâ€™s)

7. Mark Lavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Eoin Adamson (St Vincentâ€™s)

9. Ciaran McManus (St Margarets)

10. Mark Oâ€™Leary (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Conor Murray (Castleknock)

12. Enda Cashman (Ballyboden St Endaâ€™s)

13. Matthew Dunne (Lucan Sarsfields)

14. Conor Hennessy (Clanna Gael Fontenoy)

15. Sean Foran (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs

23. Luke Swan (Castleknock) for Cashman (ht)

17. Josh Bannon (St Sylvesterâ€™s) for Hatton (43)

22. Sean Guiden (St Sylvesterâ€™s) for Dunne (46)

21. Liam Dunne (Raheny) for Oâ€™Brien (48)

19. Jake Rooney (Lucan Sarsfields) for Rafter (27)

20. Alex Watson (Castleknock) for Oâ€™Leary (60)

Louth

1. Martin McEaney (Naomh Padraig)

2. Nathan Buckley (Naomh Mhuire)

3. Paul McEvoy (Naomh Feichin)

4. Tom Jackson (Naomh Mhuire)

5. Cathal Flemming (Roanaithe Maiteoige)

6. Craig Shevlin (Dreadnots Ceann Clochair)

7. Gabriel Bell (Naomh Seaosamh)

8. Conall McCaul (Naomh Seosamh)

9. Joe Mee (Ciceim Cuailgne)

10. Carl Gillespie (Naomh Mhuire)

11. Daire Nally (Gormaithe Baille Nua)

12. Ruairi Hanlon (Naomh Colmcille)

13. Sean Healy (Naomh Mairtin)

14. Ryan Walsh (Naomh Feichin)

15. Jonathan Commins (Naomh Mhuire)

Subs