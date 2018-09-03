In pics: Thousands of fans take over Smithfield to honour Dublin's four-in-a-row success

THOUSANDS OF DUBLIN fans turned out in force at Smithfield Plaza for the official homecoming party to honour Dublin’s four-in-a-row All-Ireland success.

The celebrations got underway earlier on Monday evening at an event which was hosted by Lord Mayor Nial Ring and Dublin City Council.

There were joyous scenes at what was a family-friendly occasion where RTÉ GAA correspondent Marty Morrissey joined Jim Gavin and the rest of his Dublin squad on stage to greet the fans.

Meanwhile, St Jude’s clubman Kevin McManamon treated the crowd to a rendition of the Dubliners classic ‘The Auld Triangle’ as Sam Maguire prepares to spend another winter in the capital.

Kevin McManamon entertaining the crowd.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Marty Morrissey chats to Bernard Brogan.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Stephen Cluxton & Jim Gavin take to the stage with the Sam Maguire! 💪 #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/mkFlEICuUd — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018

Eoghan O’Gara’s daughter Ella holding Lord Mayor Nial Ring’s medal.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Lord Mayor Nial Ring speaks to the Dublin fans in Smithfield.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

‘And that auld triangle went jingle-jangle all along the banks of the Royal Canal.’

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sergeant Ciarán Kilkenny!

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Up the Dubs!

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sinéad, Kaitlyn and Jayden Doyle at the homecoming reception for the victorious Dubs.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin celebrate their fourth successive All-Ireland football title in front of thousands of supporters in Smithfield. #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/W48XMAYtWC — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 3, 2018

