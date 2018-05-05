Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell suffers broken leg

DUNDALK HAVE SUFFERED a blow following the news that their captain Stephen O’Donnell has suffered a broken leg.

The club has announced that O’Donnell fractured his tibia during Friday night’s clash with Waterford, which resulted in a 2-1 defeat for Dundalk at the RSC.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com this afternoon manager Stephen Kenny said:

“Stephen has a broken leg. The bottom line is that he broke his tibia. He will be having surgery over the weekend. We’ll see from there.

“He heard a crack when it happened. It is too early to estimate how long he will be out for. We will know more after the surgery.”

The game was stopped for over five minutes when O’Donnell sustained the injury following a challenge from Stanley Aborah, who was subsequently booked.

The reaction of both sets of players was telling, as O’Donnell looked to be in severe discomfort.

The veteran midfielder was stretchered off and replaced by Chris Shields before the half-time break.

Waterford’s victory means there is now a three-way tie at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table, with Waterford, Dundalk and Cork City all on 31 points.

Cork, however, will move ahead if they avoid defeat at home to Limerick today.

At the time of writing, the score is 2-1 to Cork in that game heading into the final few minutes.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!! Substitute Josh O’Hanlon makes an immediate impact, getting his head to a Sadlier cross to score #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/3q4ASTzxyo — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) May 5, 2018

