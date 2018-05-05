  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell suffers broken leg

O’Donnell sustained the injury during Dundalk’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Waterford.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 May 2018, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,575 Views 1 Comment
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE SUFFERED a blow following the news that their captain Stephen O’Donnell has suffered a broken leg.

The club has announced that O’Donnell fractured his tibia during Friday night’s clash with Waterford, which resulted in a 2-1 defeat for Dundalk at the RSC.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com this afternoon manager Stephen Kenny said:

“Stephen has a broken leg. The bottom line is that he broke his tibia. He will be having surgery over the weekend. We’ll see from there.

“He heard a crack when it happened. It is too early to estimate how long he will be out for. We will know more after the surgery.”

The game was stopped for over five minutes when O’Donnell sustained the injury following a challenge from Stanley Aborah, who was subsequently booked.

The reaction of both sets of players was telling, as O’Donnell looked to be in severe discomfort.

The veteran midfielder was stretchered off and replaced by Chris Shields before the half-time break.

Waterford’s victory means there is now a three-way tie at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table, with Waterford, Dundalk and Cork City all on 31 points.

Cork, however, will move ahead if they avoid defeat at home to Limerick today.

At the time of writing, the score is 2-1 to Cork in that game heading into the final few minutes.

