Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Hartley hits back at 'so-called experts' who called for his retirement due to concussion

‘Fortunately/unfortunately for some I’ll be back next season to help my respective teams push on.’

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 2:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,146 Views 7 Comments
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

DYLAN HARTLEY IS fully intent on returning to the rugby pitch next season, and has hit out at the ‘so-called experts’ who suggested he should consider retirement after it emerged yesterday he’s set to take an extended break from the sport.

The England captain sustained a head injury in Ireland’s Grand-Slam victory at Twickenham and hasn’t played any competitive rugby since.

Following medical advice, the hooker will take a summer-long break from the game, missing his country’s tour of South Africa in a bid to recover fully from the knock.

Hartley did indicate yesterday that he would return for Northampton’s pre-season training, but his statement provoked recommendations that the 32-year-old hang up his boots to protect his health.

Writing on his Instagram account, Hartley rejected these calls, calling out pundits from papers, pubs and podcasts who were so forthcoming with their advice following yesterday’s news.

A new statement, accompanied by a photo of him singing ‘God Save the Queen’, read:

Dylan Hartley statement on Dylan Hartley. Believe it or not this is a photo of me singing and not what is rumoured to be a fat lady (difficult to tell apart I know). I see there’s a lot of so-called experts out there in newspapers, pubs and podcasts recommending what I do with my career. Funnily enough I’m only listening to the medical professionals and myself. Fortunately/unfortunately for some I’ll be back next season to help my respective teams push on. Thank you for your support.

The New Zealand-born front row is no stranger to missing competitive action for disciplinary reasons, having missed an accumulated 14 months of his career through suspension.

Hartley has still amassed 93 caps for England, scoring two tries.

England’s Dylan Hartley set for extended break from rugby due to concussion

