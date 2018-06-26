This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 26 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dunphy: 'I don’t know how Roy Keane can go on television and open his mouth'

The RTÉ pundit claims the Ireland assistant boss has become a ‘caricature’, while branding his team ‘the most backward football nation in the world right now’.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 12:14 PM
35 minutes ago 6,128 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/4092247
Eamon and Roy.
Image: INPHO
Eamon and Roy.
Eamon and Roy.
Image: INPHO

EAMON DUNPHY HAS questioned Roy Keane’s decision to work as a television pundit at the 2018 World Cup.

With the Boys in Green failing to qualify for the finals after a humiliating 5-1 play-off loss to Denmark last November, the former Ireland midfielder has been free to appear regularly on the ITV panel this month.

Keane has been quick to criticise several teams, players and managers in Russia, but Dunphy — who ghost-wrote the ex-Manchester United captain’s first autobiography — has called out what he believes as hypocrisy, given the brand of football Ireland currently play under Martin O’Neill.

“From Ireland’s point of view, it [the World Cup] has been a very bad watch because we are probably the most backward football nation in the world right now,” Dunphy said, speaking on 2FM’s Game On last night.

Ireland are not playing the same game as every other nation, small and large. We’re playing Stone Age stuff, it’s an embarrassment.

“I don’t know how Roy Keane can actually go on television and open his mouth because someone has only got to say ‘you’re assistant manager or assistant coach with the team in the world that plays the worst football.”

Fellow Game On pundit Alan Cawley added: “I’m glad Eamon highlighted that because I watch him and something that highlights it for me when you hear Keane speak on the telly trying to analyse the game — and he was my hero growing up and an unbelievable footballer — there’s nothing.

“That tells me that when he’s on the training pitch with Ireland, they are the performances we see. If that’s the way he analyses football matches, I’m not sure what he’s bringing to the table out on the coaching pitch, because there can’t be much.

“That’s been throughout Martin O’Neill’s tenure. For the three or four years, the football has been horrendous.”

Dunphy went on to question the depth of Keane’s analysis, claiming he has become “a caricature” and “a joke”.

“He [Keane] has become a caricature and Alan is totally right,” he said. “I watched the ITV coverage last night, because he was on it, of the Colombia-Poland game and in terms of insight, he offered nothing.

“There’s no analysis. It’s smart-arse remarks, ripping Carlos Queiroz’s head off and having a go at the English.

I don’t think he knows much about the game. Not all the great players were good judges of the game, they didn’t know what was going on and a lot of the great coaches, for example Arsene Wenger, Alex Ferguson, were not great players, they were just journeymen.

“When you watch him [Keane], I just watched as an exercise to see what he’d offer and what he offered was nothing. Absolutely nothing. And if you look at Didi Haman, Liam Brady, John Giles, all these people who have worked here [RTÉ], and if you look at Gary Neville on Sky, the knowledge is there, you can see it, you’re wiser after you watch them about what’s going on.

“With Keane you get nothing except, you know, ‘I should have ripped Carlos’ head off’.

“So he has become a joke in my opinion and the biggest joke of course is that the team he has got influence with can’t play at all.”

Listen to the full Game On discussion below (begins at 15:00):


Source: RTÉ2fm/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Germany suspends two members of backroom staff over spat with Swedes

‘We want to apologise to all the Egyptian fans – we will be back again in 2022′

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Germany suspends two members of backroom staff over spat with Swedes
Germany suspends two members of backroom staff over spat with Swedes
2019 World Cup a thrilling prospect for Schmidt's superb Ireland
'We want to apologise to all the Egyptian fans - we will be back again in 2022'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina fined for 'homophobic and insulting chants' during defeat to Croatia
Argentina fined for 'homophobic and insulting chants' during defeat to Croatia
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
IRELAND
'Without any hesitation that was the biggest game of my career by miles'
'Without any hesitation that was the biggest game of my career by miles'
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'
ENGLAND
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
'I didn't particularly like the performance'
Could games like England-Panama become the norm at the 2026 World Cup?
WORLD CUP 2018
Can the Irish team learn from Iran and Morocco's displays tonight?
Can the Irish team learn from Iran and Morocco's displays tonight?
'Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the penalty'
Heartbreak for Iran as Portugal survive after Ronaldo controversy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie