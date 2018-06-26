'We want to aologise to all the Egyptian fans - we will be back again in 2022'

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 7:59 AM
MOHAMED SALAH HAS apologised to Egypt’s fans after their elimination from the World Cup Monday.

The Pharaohs went out of the tournament with a whimper as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, meaning they leave Russia without a point from their three group games.

The Liverpool attacker missed the opening game against Uruguay with a shoulder injury and despite scoring against the Saudi’s and Russia, Egypt’s talisman was unable to help his team progress further in the competition.

But Salah, 26, was hopeful Egypt could return to the world stage in 2022 and improve next time around.

“We want to apologise to all the Egyptian fans, who came to support us here in the three matches,” he told beIN Sports.

“I know it is difficult for them, like us. Just want to say that Egypt reached the World Cup after 28 years, some players here do not have the required experience, thanks to all of them and we will back again in 2022.”

Salah will return to Anfield shortly, ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America next month.

James Harden beats LeBron to scoop first career NBA MVP award

‘Without any hesitation that was the biggest game of my career by miles’

The42 Team

