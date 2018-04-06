  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster lift the gloom with big bonus-point win over play-off rivals Edinburgh

Three first-half tries paved the way for the province’s first win in four games.

By Lewis Stuart Friday 6 Apr 2018, 9:48 PM
36 minutes ago 1,792 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3945184
Charles Piutau holds off Phil Burleigh.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Charles Piutau holds off Phil Burleigh.
Charles Piutau holds off Phil Burleigh.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

Edinburgh 20

Ulster 32

THE TURBULENT TIMES at Ulster got at least a bit of a reprieve when they finally came good on the field with a bonus-point win over the side they are chasing for the final end of season play-off spot.

After all their recent problems, this was a chance for them to get back to rugby matters, giving themselves a shot at that Guinness Pro14 quarter-final and, if that fails, improve their chances of at least getting a play-off for a Champions Cup place.

Ulster are now eight points behind Edinburgh with a game in hand, though a tough run-in will also play its part.

When Ulster took the lead  in the opening quarter, it was clear the recovery message had been heard loud and clear, Charles Piutau, the fullback, instrumental in both the tries, laying on the break for the first with a magnificent offload to Jacob Stockdale, who put Darren Cave in, and then finishing the second when recycling pressure had left an overlap.

It was exactly the confidence booster they needed. Suddenly everything seemed to be flowing their way, with Edinburgh, who had won in Belfast a few weeks ago, making all the mistakes while the men in white took advantage.

A lineout on the home 10-yard line gave them the chance to add to their lead with Stockdale sweeping across from the blindside wing to make the extra man with his inside pass handing John Cooney an easy canter in for the try.

Jacob Stockdale tackles Blair Kinghorn Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Edinburgh clawed their way back into the game when Duncan Weir, who had kicked two earlier penalties, took advantage of the defensive muddle from a messed up lineout to go all way for a solo score, cancelled out after the break by Cooney’s first penalty to restore the two-score cushion.

They needed it too. Edinburgh’s scrum was starting to be a real problem for Ulster and when they won a penalty under the visitors’ posts they opted for the set-piece, getting a penalty try the second time of asking.

That brought the Scots back within two points of the visitors, but Cooney settled Irish nerves with a second penalty as the game went into the final quarter and then Iain Henderson powered over for the bonus-point score.

Edinburgh scorers:

Tries: Duncan Weir, Pen try
Conversions: Duncan Weir [1 from 1]
Penalties: Duncan Weir [2 from 2]

Ulster:

Tries: Darren Cave, Charles Piutau, John Cooney, Iain Henderson
Conversions: John Cooney [3 from 4]
Penalties: John Cooney [2 from 2]

EDINBURGH: Blair Kinghorn; Dougie Fife, Mark Bennett, Phil Burleigh (Chris Dean, 50), Duhan van der Merwe; Duncan Weir, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Sean Kennedy, 60); Jordan Lay (Rory Sutherland, 55), Stuart McInally (Neil Cochrane, 60), Simon Berghan (WP Nel, 55), Ben Toolis (Lewis Carmichael, 55), Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Viliame Mata (Cornell du Preez, 55).

ULSTER: Charles Piutau, Louis Ludik (Tommy Bowe, 38); Darren Cave, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny McPhillips, John Cooney; Andy Warwick, Rory Best (C) (Rob Herring, 74), Tom O’Toole (Rodney Ah You, 60), Matthew Dalton (Alan O’Connor, 46), Iain Henderson, Matt Rea, Nick Timoney (Sean Reidy, 72), Jean Deysel.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Relegation dogfight and play-off race take centre stage on a big weekend of AIL rugby

McGrath in a boot as scrum-half faces race to be fit for Champions Cup semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lewis Stuart

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
IRELAND
Campaigners take out newspaper ad demanding Paddy Jackson not play for Ireland or Ulster again
Campaigners take out newspaper ad demanding Paddy Jackson not play for Ireland or Ulster again
Ireland men's 7s go after World Series qualification in Hong Kong
'All we've spoken about is Slovakia' - Focus on Friday first as Ireland ride the crest of a wave
LIVERPOOL
Jurgen Klopp slams 'idiots' who attacked Man City bus
Jurgen Klopp slams 'idiots' who attacked Man City bus
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
'I only spoke with him twice:' De Bruyne reflects on 'distant' relationship with Jose Mourinho
Liverpool 'trying everything' to have Salah fit for Everton
MANCHESTER CITY
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie