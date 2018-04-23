Irish shine at Para Swimming World Series as Ellen Keane bags trio of medals

IRELAND’S ELLEN KEANE put down an impressive weekend at the latest leg of the Para Swimming World Series, bringing home a silver medal and two bronze from Indianapolis.

Keane won her category in both the 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley (IM), and was second in her 100m butterfly race.

The ‘Top Finishers’ system used at the World Series compares swimmers across all classifications, based on a points system which is calculated by how close they came to the para world record in that category.

Keane’s time of 2:40.28 saw her collect silver in the 200m IM, while her times of 1:11.65 and 1:23.06 were good enough for bronze in the 100m butterfly and 100m breaststroke respectively.

This weekend was the second leg of the World Series this year — the six biggest competitions on the global calendar across six countries across Europe and the Americas from March to June.

Sensational stuff from Indianapolis where our 2 person team have both finished on the podium. Silver for Nicole Turner and a third medal performance from Ellen Keane!!!! What a weekend in Indy. Ellen and Nicole pictured here with legendary coach @davemalone77 #morethansport!!! pic.twitter.com/RMRG5Rnq0T — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) April 22, 2018

It was also a successful weekend for fellow Rio Paralympian Nicole Turner as the Laois youngster won her 50m butterfly category in 38.22 which was good enough for the overall silver medal.

Bronze for Ellen Keane!!! 🥉🥉🥉 So great to see Ellen on the podium at the @Para_swimming World Series in Indianapolis!!! Her medal came in the 100m Breaststroke. Well done you star!!! pic.twitter.com/fLztnMyuH3 — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) April 20, 2018

Whoops she did it again!!! This time it’s a silver medal for Ellen Keane in Indianapolis in the 200 IM!!! Well done Ellen, you are doing us all proud 🇮🇪👏🏊‍♀️🥈🥈🥈 pic.twitter.com/3V9QFCfuF0 — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) April 21, 2018

Women’s 100m Fly Top Finishers:

E. Smith | USA | S9 | 1:09.41

A. Marina | CAN | S14 | 1:10.32

E. Keane | IRL | S9 | 1:11.65

*Ranked according to World Series Points

Women’s 200m IM Top Finishers:

J. Long | USA | SM8 | 2:43.90

E. Keane | IRL | SM9 | 2:40.28

E. Simmonds | GB | SM6 | 3:10.54

*Ranked according to World Series Points

Women’s 100m Breast Top Finishers:

C. Young | USA | SB13 | 1:16.73

J. Long | USA | SB7 | 1:34.94

E. Keane | IRL | SB8 | 1:23.06

*Ranked according to World Series Points

Category Performances

1) Keane, Ellen IRL 1:23.06 Women 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

1) Keane, Ellen IRL 2:40.28 Women 200 LC Meter IM

2) Keane, Ellen IRL 11:11.65 Women 100 LC Meter Butterfly

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!