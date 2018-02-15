Bohs beat Shamrock Rovers to Leeds United youngster

BOHEMIANS HAVE WON the race to sign Eoghan Stokes ahead of the start of the SSE Airtricity League on Friday night.

Both Bohs and Shamrock Rovers were chasing the 21-year-old who parted company with Leeds last month ahead of their Dublin derby in Dalymount.

The former Ireland U19 international made just one first-team appearance for the Championship club this season and will look to kick-start his career back home.

Stokes played for Rovers in a friendly last weekend but has instead opted to join Keith Long’s side and they hope to have him available, subject to international clearance, for the clash with Stephen Bradley’s men as both sides get their 2018 season under way.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!