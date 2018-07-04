This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City to begin FAI Cup defence with trip to renowned Dublin schoolboy club

Home Farm will host the League of Ireland champions next month.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 2:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,373 Views 1 Comment
CORK CITY WILL begin the defence of their FAI Cup crown with a trip to face renowned schoolboy club Home Farm in the first round, as all of the Premier Division clubs avoided each other in this afternoon’s draw.

The other standout tie of the round sees Inchicore Athletic — one of 12 teams to come through the initial qualifying stage — host near neighbours St Patrick’s Athletic.

Alan Bennett lifts The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Cork won their fourth FAI Cup in 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

John Caulfield’s Cork completed a memorable double by defeating Dundalk on penalties at the Aviva Stadium last November, and will begin their 2018 campaign in Dublin against Leinster Senior League opposition.

Home Farm’s famed youth section has produced countless future Ireland internationals and their current senior squad will be looking to cause a major upset when the League of Ireland champions visit Whitehall next month.

Last year’s runners up Dundalk have been handed a home tie against First Division outfit Cobh Ramblers, while Drogheda United will host 24-time winners Shamrock Rovers as the Hoops set out to end their 31-drought in the competition.

A number of those non-league clubs will be eying scalps when the first round takes place over the weekend of 10/11/12 August, including Skerries Town when they welcome Waterford to the coastal town.

