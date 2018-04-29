Family and former team-mates pay touching tributes to Donncha O'Callaghan

Paul O'Connell and Donncha O'Callaghan on the 2009 British & Irish Lions tour. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AFTER AN OUTSTANDING 20-year career, Donncha O’Callaghan played his final game yesterday when he captained Worcester Warriors to a Premiership win over Harlequins.

The 39-year-old Corkman bows out having won two European Cups and three Celtic Leagues with Munster, as well as a Six Nations Grand Slam while accumulating 94 Ireland caps. He also played on the British & Irish Lions tours to New Zealand and South Africa in 2005 and ’09 respectively.

O’Callaghan spent the final three seasons of his career in Worcester, for whom he played 63 times. The English club have done a superb job of marking his retirement, and they put together the following tribute video which features contributions from his children, wife and a selection of former team-mates.

While the men he played alongside — including Peter O’Mahony, Brian O’Driscoll and Simon Zebo — regard him as “a legend”, his kids are just looking forward to having their dad around more often for gymnastics, hide-and-go-seek, and trips to Fitzgerald’s Park.

“Go on daddy boy!”