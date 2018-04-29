  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford

‘United against Arsenal was great for the game. It made the Premier League.’

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 4:48 PM
1 hour ago 4,293 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3985212

Updated 46 minutes ago

THERE WAS A touching moment before Arsene Wenger’s last game at Old Trafford as Alex Ferguson commemorated his achievements and presented him with a gift.

The outgoing Arsenal boss received a standing occasion in Manchester, while the two longest-serving managers in the Premier League embraced, with Jose Mourinho joining in on the tributes.

In a pre-match interview, Ferguson said he believes the rivalry between his great Manchester United team and Wenger’s Arsenal ‘made’ the Premier League.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles at United but was regularly pushed close by the Gunners, with old rival Wenger set to leave at the end of the season.

The pair experienced a ferocious rivalry but have since built a friendship, and Ferguson hailed the Frenchman’s impact in the development of the Premier League in the 1990s.

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Martin Rickett

“Although the Premier League started in 1992-93, that rivalry became the highlight of the league season,” Ferguson told United Review ahead of Wenger’s last visit to Old Trafford.

“Liverpool, without question, is the biggest fixture United ever got involved in, simply because of the history of both clubs: the two most successful clubs in Britain. I love those games, they’re fantastic.

“I know that now the rivalry has changed a bit, with Man City doing well, but these are the games that any Man United player would love to be involved in now: against City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham.

“There are some great clubs and some fantastic competition in the Premier League now, but United against Arsenal was great for the game. It made the Premier League.”

Although Arsenal have stagnated in the latter period of Wenger’s near 22-year spell at the club, Ferguson accepts he had to learn some lessons from the 68-year-old, who won three Premier Leagues between 1997-98 and 2003-04.

“When Arsene came to Arsenal, he changed a lot of the eating habits and fitness regimes at the club,” Ferguson said.

“He was ahead of the game at that particular time. We took examples, as we always tried to take examples from anybody who was improving.

“It was like when you’re driving along the road: you have to be aware of somebody coming up in your wing mirror, trying to overtake you. That was the case with us and Arsenal for quite a few years.

“Virtually every game we played against Arsenal, there was a real edge to the match. There were confrontations, because there were two teams and two managers battling for one award: the Premier League.

“In my time, we had a few arguments but I always did really respect the man because he did a fantastic job at his club.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Heynckes refutes rumours of Lewandowski confrontation
PREMIER LEAGUE
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
LIVE: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
ULSTER
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
Munster confirm 'top-quality player' Grobler will leave this summer
Ulster have their next head coach 'lined up, signed and agreed'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie