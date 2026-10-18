Rhys McClenaghan misses out on pommel horse final at World Championships in Rotterdam

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN HAS missed out on a spot in the pommel horse final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam.

The Olympic champion achieved a score of 14.400 which left him in 10th place with only the top eight progressing to the final.

McClenaghan has endured a difficult season in 2026 as he recovers from injury and surgery. He missed out on a medal at the European Gymnastics Championships, and also at the Commonwealth Games in July.

Ireland’s James Hickey was also competing on the pommel horse, and scored 12.400 at his first Worlds qualification.

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All-around gymnast Adam Steele achieved an AA score of 73.231, ranking 78 at his fourth World Championships with his highest score of 13.766 on vault.

Gymnasts Eamon Montgomery and Chester Enriquez both competed on floor, scoring 13.500 and 12.800 respectively.