Four games postponed in SSE Airtricity League and EA Sports Cup following bad weather

FOUR GAMES IN the SSE Airtricity League and the EA Sports Cup have been postponed following bad weather.
Two games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division which were scheduled for today have been affected by the postponements, including the meeting of Bray Wanderers and Waterford.
The clash between St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers has also been postponed.
The First Division tie featuring Wexford and UCD has been called off following a pitch inspection in Ferrycarrig Park, while the EA Sports Cup meeting between St Mochtas and Drogheda United has also been halted by the recent poor weather.
NEWS I Three #SSEAirtricityLeague games and one #EASPORTSCup game postponed due to poor conditions.— SSEAirtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) March 19, 2018
CALLED OFF@BrayWanderers v @WaterfordFCie @stpatsfc v @sligorovers@WexfordFC v @UCDAFC @stmochtasfc v @DroghedaUnited
All other games scheduled for today are set to go ahead pic.twitter.com/lQ35YrL59z
All four ties will be rescheduled in due course according to an FAI statement.
The remaining four games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Divisions, and EA Sports Cup are expected to go ahead as planned on Monday:
SSE Airtricity League Premier Divisoin
Cork City v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross, 3pm
Limerick v Shamrock Rovers, Markets Field, 6.30pm
SSE Airtricity League First Division
Athlone Town v Cabinteely, Athlone Town Stadium, 3pm
EA Sports Cup
Galway United v Cockhill Celtic, Eamonn Deacy Park, 5pm
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
‘If young players have too much time on their hands, they’ll turn to other things like drink and gambling’
After racist abuse and World Cup heartache, Ireland’s Young Player of the Year eager to move on
COMMENTS