Monday 19 March, 2018
Four games postponed in SSE Airtricity League and EA Sports Cup following bad weather

The Premier Division clash between Bray Wanderers and Waterford is one of the ties affected by the postponements.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 19 Mar 2018, 12:03 PM
42 minutes ago 675 Views No Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FOUR GAMES IN the SSE Airtricity League and the EA Sports Cup have been postponed following bad weather.

Two games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division which were scheduled for today have been affected by the postponements, including the meeting of Bray Wanderers and Waterford.

The clash between St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers has also been postponed.

The First Division tie featuring Wexford and UCD  has been called off following a pitch inspection in Ferrycarrig Park, while the EA Sports Cup meeting between St Mochtas and Drogheda United has also been halted by the recent poor weather.

All four ties will be rescheduled in due course according to an FAI statement.

The remaining four games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Divisions, and EA Sports Cup are expected to go ahead as planned on Monday:

SSE Airtricity League Premier Divisoin

Cork City v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross, 3pm

Limerick v Shamrock Rovers, Markets Field, 6.30pm

SSE Airtricity League First Division 

Athlone Town v Cabinteely, Athlone Town Stadium, 3pm

EA Sports Cup

Galway United v Cockhill Celtic, Eamonn Deacy Park, 5pm

‘If young players have too much time on their hands, they’ll turn to other things like drink and gambling’

After racist abuse and World Cup heartache, Ireland’s Young Player of the Year eager to move on

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

