After racist abuse and World Cup heartache, Ireland’s Young Player of the Year eager to move on

Cyrus Christie poses for a picture after being named Young Player of the Year.

IT HAS BEEN an eventful and challenging few months for Cyrus Christie.

In Seamus Coleman’s absence through injury, he established himself as a regular in the Irish team, while he has lined out for three different clubs over the course of the past 12 months.

For the Boys in Green, he won admirers for some assured displays at right-back, and the 25-year-old was rewarded last night as he received the Young International Player of the Year award.

However, the positives were overshadowed to a degree by two low points. He was part of the Irish side that suffered a crushing 5-1 defeat against Denmark in the World Cup qualification play-off game last November.

To make matters worse, racist trolls on Twitter targeted Christie after the match, with Irish fans, the PFAI and anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card all condemning the abuse, while the Football Association of Ireland reported the issue to the Gardaí.

Christie himself spoke out at the time, saying via a statement issued on Twitter: “Firstly, I’d like to say I am extremely proud to represent my country the Republic of Ireland and I give everything I can each time I put on the green shirt.

“I genuinely believe our fans are some of the best in the world.

“However, there have been a number of racist comments which have been brought to my attention during the World Cup qualifying campaign over the last couple of months and most recently last week.

“These comments are not representative of our fans or our sport.

“We were all deeply upset to not reach the World Cup finals and are hurting just as much as everyone else.

“It is deeply saddening that racism is still part of the game we all enjoy and love. I strongly believe we need to stand up against these individuals who do not belong in football or any other sport.”

Speaking last night, the Irish international was keen to move on from the World Cup disappointment as well as the racism controversy that followed and turn to his attention to Friday’s friendly game with Turkey.

We’re looking forward to the Turkey game and we have to put the disappointment of the World Cup qualification behind us,” he said.

“There are a lot of new lads here and hopefully they can get a taste of international football.”

As well as being kept busy with his Ireland commitments, it has also been an eventful few months for Christie at club level.

Christie has made two appearances since joining Fulham in January. Source: Mick Walker - CameraSport

Less than a year ago, he was on the books at Derby, before joining international colleague Darren Randolph in moving to Middlesbrough last summer.

However, Christie left the Riverside Stadium after just half a season there, departing to fellow Championship promotion contenders Fulham in the January transfer window.

As if often the case in football, a managerial change had a big impact on the player’s future. The Ireland international had been a regular under previous boss Garry Monk at Boro, but found himself surplus to requirements once Tony Pulis took charge at the club.

“I obviously didn’t fit into the style of play [Pulis] wanted to play, he was playing centre halves as full backs,” Christie told GetWestLondon last month.

“For me, if you look throughout my career, I’m a guy that likes to play, I’m closing on 300 appearances at the age of 25, it’s about playing and enjoying football.

“I wasn’t getting in the team there and wasn’t getting a chance, sometimes you didn’t even train with the starting XI, which was quite bizarre, and then he’d throw you in and you don’t know what he wants from a player, so that was obviously quite tough.

“Middlesbrough wanted it to happen as well, they were bringing people in, so for me it’s a fantastic opportunity to come to a club like this and mount a promotion push.”

The move to Fulham almost did not come about, however, as it was only at the last minute on Deadline Day that the transfer was pushed through.

“It was quite a straightforward decision [but] it was a complicated transfer, because originally it was meant to be a loan with a view to a permanent [deal] and then assess it from there with the options.

Fulham came in with a bid at the end and it got done. I think I only registered at 10.59, right before the deadline, so it went right down to the wire.”

The London club have been in excellent form of late. They are currently third in the Championship, seven points off the automatic promotion spots, with eight games left to play.

Yet Slaviša Jokanović’s side appear to be peaking at the best possible time — the club have not lost a Championship match since 16 December, picking up 12 wins and four draws in their last 16 matches.

With Seamus Coleman having long since established himself in the top flight and Matt Doherty’s Wolves currently topping the Championship, Ireland could conceivably have three right-backs playing in the Premier League next season if Christie gets his way.

However, the one downside of Fulham’s terrific form is that the Irish international has found it difficult to break into the side.

Former Tottenham youngster Ryan Fredericks has been a virtual ever-present for the club at right-back this season, meaning Christie has had to be patient.

Since joining, the Coventry-born defender has made two appearances — completing 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Bristol City last month, and coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat of Preston the other week.

“I managed to get myself two assists in the games, so I’m sure the manager knows what I’m capable of,” he adds.

Christie should at least expect to get some game time, as Ireland face Turkey in Antalya on Friday, with Martin O’Neill set to field an experimental side on account of the abundance of new faces in the finalised squad. A natural athlete, what he lacks in technical ability, the star makes up for with pace, power and work-rate, and in that sense epitomises the qualities with which this Irish side have become renowned for.

In the longer term, though, Christie’s position in the team is uncertain. Many will expect him to make way from the starting XI now that captain Seamus Coleman has returned to full fitness. Yet the former Coventry City youngster is capable of playing in either full-back position, as well as on the wing, therefore he feels both himself and the Everton star could easily be accommodated in the starting XI.

He’s a fantastic player and a fantastic captain,” Christie says of Coleman. “I don’t see any reason why we both can’t play.

“He is the first choice [at right-back]. Everyone knows that. I can play on the wing. I can play left-back.

“It’s up to the manager. But I want to come here, train hard and keep getting better.”

