Shane Duffy named Ireland's Player of the Year

SHANE DUFFY HAS been named Senior International Player of the Year at tonight’s FAI Awards.

The Brighton defender put in some strong defensive displays in 2017, starring in the 1-0 win over Wales and the 0-0 first-leg clash with Denmark.

He was also part of a defence that conceded just six goals in 10 group stage games.

The 26-year-old, who could not make the ceremony owing to adverse weather conditions, was chosen ahead of fellow nominees Darren Randolph and James McClean.

Elsewhere, Cyrus Christie was chosen as Young Player of the Year ahead of Duffy and Callum O’Dowda, while McClean’s winner against Wales was named as Goal of the Year.

Preston star Sean Maguire was rewarded for his exploits in helping Cork to the League of Ireland title ahead of Patrick McEleney and Conor McCormack.

Harriet Scott was chosen as Senior Women’s International Player of the Year ahead of Megan Campbell and Denise O’Sullivan.

Josh Cullen was named U21 Player of the Year, while his West Ham team-mate Declan Rice took the U19 accolade.

The full list of winners can be read below:

Senior International Player of the Year

Shane Duffy

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Harriet Scott

Young International Player of the Year

Cyrus Christie

‘Three’ International Goal of the Year

James McClean v Wales

Under 21 International Player of the Year

Josh Cullen

Under 19 International Player of the Year

Declan Rice

Under 19 Women’s International Player of the Year

Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year

Aaron Bolger

Under 17 Women’s International of the Year

Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year

Jason Knight

Under 16 Women’s International Player of the Year

Aoife Slattery

Under 15 Men’s International Player of the Year

Troy Parrott

Junior International Player of the Year

Chris Higgins (St Michael’s)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Sean McLoughlin (UCC)

Schools International Player of the Year

Neil Farrugia (St Andrew’s College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Special Merit

Jimmy Magee

International Personality

Marco Tardelli

Hall of Fame

Damien Duff