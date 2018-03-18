Shane Duffy named Ireland's Player of the Year

SHANE DUFFY HAS been named Senior International Player of the Year at tonight’s FAI Awards.
The Brighton defender put in some strong defensive displays in 2017, starring in the 1-0 win over Wales and the 0-0 first-leg clash with Denmark.
He was also part of a defence that conceded just six goals in 10 group stage games.
The 26-year-old, who could not make the ceremony owing to adverse weather conditions, was chosen ahead of fellow nominees Darren Randolph and James McClean.
Elsewhere, Cyrus Christie was chosen as Young Player of the Year ahead of Duffy and Callum O’Dowda, while McClean’s winner against Wales was named as Goal of the Year.
Preston star Sean Maguire was rewarded for his exploits in helping Cork to the League of Ireland title ahead of Patrick McEleney and Conor McCormack.
Harriet Scott was chosen as Senior Women’s International Player of the Year ahead of Megan Campbell and Denise O’Sullivan.
Josh Cullen was named U21 Player of the Year, while his West Ham team-mate Declan Rice took the U19 accolade.
The full list of winners can be read below:
Senior International Player of the Year
Shane Duffy
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Harriet Scott
Young International Player of the Year
Cyrus Christie
‘Three’ International Goal of the Year
James McClean v Wales
Under 21 International Player of the Year
Josh Cullen
Under 19 International Player of the Year
Declan Rice
Under 19 Women’s International Player of the Year
Lucy McCartan
Under 17 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Under 17 Women’s International of the Year
Tiegan Ruddy
Under 16 International Player of the Year
Jason Knight
Under 16 Women’s International Player of the Year
Aoife Slattery
Under 15 Men’s International Player of the Year
Troy Parrott
Junior International Player of the Year
Chris Higgins (St Michael’s)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Sean McLoughlin (UCC)
Schools International Player of the Year
Neil Farrugia (St Andrew’s College, Blackrock)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Sean Maguire (Cork City)
Special Merit
Jimmy Magee
International Personality
Marco Tardelli
Hall of Fame
Damien Duff
