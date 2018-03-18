  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 March, 2018
Shane Duffy named Ireland's Player of the Year

The Brighton defender put in some strong defensive displays in 2017.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 9:37 PM
55 minutes ago 1,539 Views 6 Comments
Shane Duffy (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SHANE DUFFY HAS been named Senior International Player of the Year at tonight’s FAI Awards.

The Brighton defender put in some strong defensive displays in 2017, starring in the 1-0 win over Wales and the 0-0 first-leg clash with Denmark.

He was also part of a defence that conceded just six goals in 10 group stage games.

The 26-year-old, who could not make the ceremony owing to adverse weather conditions, was chosen ahead of fellow nominees Darren Randolph and James McClean.

Elsewhere, Cyrus Christie was chosen as Young Player of the Year ahead of Duffy and Callum O’Dowda, while McClean’s winner against Wales was named as Goal of the Year.

Preston star Sean Maguire was rewarded for his exploits in helping Cork to the League of Ireland title ahead of Patrick McEleney and Conor McCormack.

Harriet Scott was chosen as Senior Women’s International Player of the Year ahead of Megan Campbell and Denise O’Sullivan.

Josh Cullen was named U21 Player of the Year, while his West Ham team-mate Declan Rice took the U19 accolade.

The full list of winners can be read below:

Senior International Player of the Year
Shane Duffy

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Harriet Scott

Young International Player of the Year
Cyrus Christie

‘Three’ International Goal of the Year
James McClean v Wales

Under 21 International Player of the Year
Josh Cullen

Under 19 International Player of the Year
Declan Rice

Under 19 Women’s International Player of the Year
Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger

Under 17 Women’s International of the Year
Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year
Jason Knight

Under 16 Women’s International Player of the Year
Aoife Slattery

Under 15 Men’s International Player of the Year
Troy Parrott

Junior International Player of the Year
Chris Higgins (St Michael’s)

Intermediate Player of the Year
Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Sean McLoughlin (UCC)

Schools International Player of the Year
Neil Farrugia (St Andrew’s College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year
Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Special Merit
Jimmy Magee

International Personality
Marco Tardelli

Hall of Fame
Damien Duff

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (6)

