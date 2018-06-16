This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia

Paul Pogba’s effort clipped an opponent and the bar before crossing the line to great French relief.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 1:09 PM
26 minutes ago 1,612 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4074635

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN SCORED the first penalty given by VAR in World Cup history as France edged past Australia 2-1 in their Group C opener.

France were a long way from their best at the Kazan Arena, with their heralded attacking trio of Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele failing to ignite against a dogged Australian outfit.

After a disjointed first half, the game sparked into life shortly after the interval as referee Andres Cunha awarded a penalty to France after consulting VAR and deciding that Josh Risdon had clipped Griezmann just inside the area.

The Atletico Madrid striker’s fierce spot-kick was cancelled out just four minutes later by another penalty, Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak slotting home after Samuel Umtiti handled in the area.

Didier Deschamps’ side looked to be heading for a disappointing start to their campaign, but Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba saw his deflected effort bounce off the crossbar and narrowly over the line 10 minutes from time to secure all three points.

France will hope for a more fluid performance against Peru on Thursday, while Australia will look to get their campaign back on track when they face Denmark.

Les Bleus had started the game in ominous fashion, carving out three chances in the opening six minutes.

First, Mbappe was denied from an acute angle by Mat Ryan before the Australia goalkeeper comfortably held a Pogba free-kick and Griezmann’s half-volley from distance in quick succession.

Australia weathered that early storm, though, and came agonisingly close to taking the lead after 17 minutes.

Aaron Mooy’s teasing free-kick from the left was diverted towards his own goal by Corentin Tolisso, but a scrambling Hugo Lloris was able to turn it around the post.

France’s early verve was sorely lacking for the remainder of the half, with Australia able to keep their more illustrious opponents comfortably at arm’s length before the interval.

The game finally burst into life 10 minutes into the second period with Griezmann’s historic goal.

antoine-griezmann-cropped_pdr7myque7ij163d66r3p3n6j France striker Antoine Griezmann

Risdon had appeared to get away with his tackle on the marauding striker, but after a consultation with VAR the referee spotted an illegal clip on the Atletico striker’s heel and awarded a spot-kick.

Australia bounced back superbly from that setback, though, and were level just four minutes later.

Umtiti’s bizarre decision to handle Mooy’s free-kick allowed Jedinak to coolly stroke past Lloris for what looked like being a share of the spoils.

Pogba had other ideas, though, sending a stabbed effort towards goal from the edge of the area which was cruelly diverted past Ryan by Aziz Behich to get the French off to a winning start.

A tale of two penalties – history made with first World Cup spot-kick awarded by VAR

Ramos tells De Gea ‘never give up’ after Portugal blunder

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
As it happened: Portugal v Spain, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
First win on Aussie soil since 1979 sends Ireland into series decider in Sydney
First win on Aussie soil since 1979 sends Ireland into series decider in Sydney
LIVE: Australia v Ireland, June series second Test
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
US network apologises for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
Fox have apologised for broadcasting Robbie Williams sticking up his middle finger at the World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie