Dramatic finish in Castlebar sees 12-man Galway edge Mayo for second win of 2018

Galway 1-10

Mayo 1-9

By Darragh Small

PATRICK SWEENEY FIRED the key goal as Galway got their second win of the FBD League after they battled against the odds with just 12 men late on at MacHale Park in Castlebar.

This match was postponed last weekend three minutes after the scheduled throw-in due a frozen pitch, but despite the wet conditions tonight the re-fixture got the go-ahead.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists held a 0-8 to 0-6 half-time lead, but the game opened up the second-half and Peter Naughton scored a goal for Mayo, but they didn’t score again for 34 minutes until Brian Reape’s free deep into added-time.

Sweeney’s goal was the difference before substitute Damien Comer was shown a straight red card, while Sean Mulkerrin also earned red when he picked up a black after an earlier yellow, while Sean Andy O Ceallaigh suffered the same fate.

Stephen Rochford’s side were two points clear at the end of the first-half and they could have had a goal inside two minutes but Ruairi Lavelle saved from Brian Reape.

Kevin McLoughlin did put Mayo in front in the third minute before Patrick Sweeney levelled things up for Galway shortly after.

Shane Nally pointed two brilliant efforts from distance but Galway had their spell in control and that resulted in a 0-4 to 0-3 lead, when Barry McHugh scored his first free in the 15th minute – they wouldn’t score again until injury-time.

Mayo hit four points in a row with Reape on target three time, while McLoughlin also landed a point from a free.

Conroy finally got Galway back on the scoreboard in the 31st minute and McHugh scored again for Galway as they trailed by two points at the interval.

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue with Sean Andy of Galway. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Naughton scored his goal five minutes after half-time when Reape dispossessed Johnny Duane. Galway hit back through Sweeney’s deflected effort in the 50th minute.

And Comer got a straight red for an off the ball incident with Adam Gallagher eight minute after his introduction, while Gallagher was also involved when Mulkerrin was sent-off in the 59th minute.

Scorers for Galway: Patrick Sweeney 1-1, Barry McHugh 0-3 (0-3f), Paul Conroy 0-2, Padraic Cunningham 0-2, Eamonn Brannigan 0-1, Damien Comer 0-1

Scorers for Mayo: Brian Reape 0-4 (0-3f), Peter Naughton 1-0, Kevin McLoughlin 0-3 (0-1f), Shane Nally 0-2.

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Renville)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

3. Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Leitir Mor)

4. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileain Arann)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)

12. Johnny Duane (St James’)

7. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’)

9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

21. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

13. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

14. Patrick Sweeney (Killannin)

15. Padraic Cunningham (Headford)

Substitutes:

24. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for C Duggan (48)

26. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane) for Cunningham (49)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen) for Brannigan (61)

19. Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for Cooke (63)

22. Frankie Burke (Annaghdown) for McHugh (69)

18. David Wynne (Moycullen) for P Sweeney (71)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Steven Duffy (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

3. Kevin Keane (Westport)

4. Jamie Oates (Garrymore)

5. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

6. Michael Hall (Breaffy)

7. Sharoize Akram (Ballaghaderreen)

12. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber)

28. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)

18. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

24. Shane Nally (Garrymore)

13. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

14. Brian Reape (Moy Davitts)

15. Peter Naughton (Knockmore).

Substitutes:

27. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) for Nally (47)

8. Ger McDonagh (Castlebar Mitchels) for Ruane (54)

19. James Stretton (Claremorris) for Akram (60)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport) for Gallagher (70)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).

