  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup

England head to Russia next month hoping to improve on a dismal 2014 campaign.

By AFP Wednesday 16 May 2018, 12:26 PM
33 minutes ago 1,115 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4016094
Gary Lineker (file pic).
Image: Doug Peters
Gary Lineker (file pic).
Gary Lineker (file pic).
Image: Doug Peters

FORMER CAPTAIN GARY Lineker says England should write off the World Cup and use it as a chance to blood youngsters, predicting the side can become a “serious force” in world football.

England head to Russia next month hoping to improve on a dismal 2014 campaign in Brazil and an embarrassing performance at Euro 2016.

The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson have impressed this season, but former England striker Lineker feels Gareth Southgate’s side are short of top players.

Southgate is set to name his 23-man squad on Wednesday and Lineker wants to see the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Sessegnon make the cut, with Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in mind.

“If I was Gareth Southgate I would sell this on youngsters,” he said at the BBC’s launch of their coverage of the tournament.

I would say this is an experience, take total pressure off them, say, ‘It is all about experience, we are not going to do particularly well, we are not going to win this World Cup’.

“I think people will buy that because in four years’ time we are going to be a serious force in world football, there’s no doubt about that. We have got some great young players.

“Just write it off, we haven’t realistically got a chance, you never know what might happen in tournament football, but we haven’t currently enough world-class players.”

There could be surprises in Southgate’s squad — Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere have reportedly missed out, with 17-year-old Sessegnon touted as a potential wild card pick along with Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand is a huge advocate of taking Alexander-Arnold.

I’d take him. His Champions League form this year has been nothing short of breathtaking,” he said.

“To go in there, a pressure cooker, playing at Anfield, the expectation levels of their fans. We have been there and he took to it like a duck to water.”

© – AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Liverpool and Manchester United to play in new Club World Cup – reports>

Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
LEINSTER
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup
Allardyce sacked as Everton boss after just 6 months in charge with Silva tipped to take over
Record-breaking Guardiola lands Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year double

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie