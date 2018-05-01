  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville

The former Red Devils defender has suggested that a man who has worked wonders with “limited resources” would be an ideal fit at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 May 2018, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 1,413 Views 2 Comments
TOTTENHAM HEAD COACH Mauricio Pochettino would be the perfect successor to Jose Mourinho at Manchester United claims Gary Neville.

There is no indication that a vacancy at Old Trafford will be opening up any time soon, with the man currently at the helm having committed to a fresh terms through to at least 2020.

Neville is hoping to see United flourish in that time, with a proven Portuguese tactician the best man for the job at present.

There will, however, come a point when he walks away and the Red Devils have been told that a Premier League rival who has worked wonders with “limited resources” is the ideal candidate to inherit the reins.

Former United defender Neville told Sky Sports when discussing the cream of the Premier League coaching crop: “Pep Guardiola, the way I should judge him, should he win the league? Yes, he should win the league.

“Should Jose Mourinho win the league? Yes, they should win the league with the money they’ve spent at those clubs.

“It [Guardiola at City] is a great managerial performance because he’s extracting the maximum from the players with the biggest budget.

“You look at Mauricio Pochettino? Kyle Walker and [Danny] Rose, they were nowhere near as good players.

“[Mousa] Dembele? I used to think he was overweight, I used to think he was lazy, now I think he’s a fantastic player. [Christian] Eriksen always used to play on the outside of a game, now he gets right in where it hurts.

“[Harry] Kane? Three, four, five Premier League goals, when Pochettino came to the club. You look at what Dele Alli has done in the last two or three years. It’s an outstanding performance.

“When Jose Mourinho’s time is finished at Manchester United, whether that is one year, two years, I hope it’s three years, I hope he wins multiple Premier League titles because I think he’s a fantastic manager.

“This is the guy that I would want to manage the club that I support, because I think he deserves it.

“It’s probably the same for Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Daniel Levy knows that.

“It’s a big problem, because if he leaves it’ll be an issue for Tottenham because he’s extracting the maximum from limited resources.”

Pochettino guided Spurs to a third place finish in 2015-16, before going one better to finish as runners-up behind Chelsea last season.

Champions League qualification is back on the cards this season, with Tottenham sat fourth in the table, although there is still work to be done as the chasing pack have closed to within five points.

