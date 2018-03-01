  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan's teenage 'keeper told to leave by his agent amid interest from Barca

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been linked with a move away from the club.

By AFP Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 8:45 PM
5 hours ago 5,324 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3880388
The 19-year-old was the hero in AC Milan's penalty shoot-out win over Lazio.
Image: Marco Rosi
The 19-year-old was the hero in AC Milan's penalty shoot-out win over Lazio.
The 19-year-old was the hero in AC Milan's penalty shoot-out win over Lazio.
Image: Marco Rosi

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA SHOULD leave AC Milan, his agent says, a day after the teenage goalkeeper played a starring role in his team’s advance to the Italian Cup final.

The 19-year-old saved two penalties as AC Milan beat Lazio 5-4 in a shoot-out after the two-legged semi-final ended goalless to set up a rematch of their lost 2016 final against Juventus at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola’s difficult relationship with AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has led to speculation he could soon leave the club.

“Gigio made a choice and that was to stay at Milan. I respect that. If he told me he wanted to leave though I’d start working immediately, because there are important offers,” Raiola said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai.

“In fact, if it were up to me, Gigio should leave Milan.”

Raiola said he has already started talking to clubs about Italian striker Mario Balotelli, 27, whose contract with French club Nice expires on June 30.

“I’ve spoken with Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Inter,” said Raiola. “Mario is ready to return, he has matured into one of the top 10 strikers in the world,” said.

“In Italy he’s number one. He’s worth 100 million euros, but he’s on a free transfer and is therefore a bargain.

“I’m already negotiating with many clubs in England and in Italy. I’ve spoken with Juve, Roma, Napoli and Inter.”

– © AFP 2018

Pep Guardiola ready to give up ‘yellow ribbon’ protest

‘They will never win the World Cup if there isn’t a winter break’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Pep Guardiola ready to give up 'yellow ribbon' protest
ARSENAL
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
FOOTBALL
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
IRELAND
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
MANCHESTER CITY
'They will never win the World Cup if there isnât a winter break'
'They will never win the World Cup if there isn’t a winter break'
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
'Before being a manager, I'm a human being': Guardiola defends wearing Catalonia political symbol

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie